Bettman apologizes, defends NHL in wake of Kyle Beach sexual assault allegations

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the league will review its policies, but he defended its progress on preventing sexual misconduct. He also expressed regret for what Kyle Beach experienced after making sexual assault allegations against a video coach. Meanwhile, the NHL Player’s Association is considering an independent investigation into how Beach’s complaint was handled.

