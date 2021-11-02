Bettman apologizes, defends NHL in wake of Kyle Beach sexual assault allegations

The Canadian Press

GLENDALE, COLORADO — Canada marked its return to international women's test rugby with a hard-fought 15-9 victory over the U.S. on Monday. It was the first test for the third-ranked Canadians and sixth-ranked Americans since they met Nov. 20 and 24, 2019, at the Can-Am Series in Chula Vista, Calif. Canada won both games, 19-0 and 52-27. Both teams showed signs of rust with early mistakes Monday. The Canadians grew into the game as it continued but had to fight off a late U.S. charge to secure th