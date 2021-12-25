'Better late than never': Sacramento shoppers make last-minute rush for gifts

Eight-year-old Aaron Jones is not afraid to share what he wants for Christmas. "I’m hoping for a new tablet because I kind of broke it," he admitted, while shopping with his family at the Arden Fair Mall on Christmas Eve. Christian Ledet, Aaron's mother, said she's hoping to pick up gifts for all three of her children. She couldn't get anything shipped on time, so she's hoping to get it done at the mall. The family is one of many crowding the walkways and stores at Arden Fair searching for the perfect gift, with just under 24 hours to go until Christmas Day.