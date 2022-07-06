Bette Midler clarifies tweet about women's rights that had fans calling her transphobic

CBC

Charlotte McGee and her family have accumulated more than $30,000 in medical bills while waiting for their New Brunswick Medicare cards, and they're now being told to pay up. McGee relocated last year to Saint Andrews from Maine with her husband, Brody, a nurse who used to live in New Brunswick, and their two young children. They applied for Medicare in October and have been waiting ever since. McGee said her family doesn't have the money to pay the medical bills. "We just don't have $30,000, wh