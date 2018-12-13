The best & worst Champions League draws for English clubs

Now that the Champions League group stage is done and dusted, the attention turns to the draw for the round of 16, which takes place on Monday, 17 December.

It's been a good year so far for Premier League teams with Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham all having sealed a spot in the next round. But club football's most prestigious competition will only get tougher as we reach the business end.

Here, we look at the best and worst draws each English side will potentially face in the knockout phase.