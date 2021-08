The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Billy Mayfair needed to sink a lengthy putt on his final hole of the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club on Friday to tie the course record of 61. He just missed the putt a few centimetres to the right and had to settle for a tap-in par on his way to carding a round of 8-under 62. “That’s great to hear that I almost got the course record,” said Mayfair, whose great round put him atop the leaderboard after the opening day of the Shaw Charity Classic. “We’ve still got a long way to go,