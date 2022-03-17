Best things to do in Colorado bracket: Breaking down the first-round matchups
Voting is underway in the first round of Denver7's very own March Madness bracket: The best things to do in Colorado. Jason Gruenauer introduces the field.
MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s ruthless 3-0 dismantling of Santos Laguna in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 was seen a warning shot to every other team in the tournament. It was until now the best iteration of head coach Wilfried Nancy’s possession-based philosophy that focused on ball movement and fluidity in the final third. Montreal has since crashed back to reality in the most brutal way possible, losing their next four, including Saturday's 4-1 rout at the hands of rei
Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse reveals that Precious Achiuwa told him he wants the hardest defensive check. Nurse also credits his players for playing through sickness, injury and battling during their five-game road trip. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.
Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 767th goal to pass Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL career list in the Washington Capitals’ 4-3 shootout victory against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Ovechkin’s goal with 4:58 left in the third period gave the Capitals the lead and made him the top European goal-scorer in league history. The longtime Russian captain was surrounded by teammates while he was given a standing ovation by the crowd in the U.S capital that has cheered Ovechkin fo
Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and Jordan Greenway broke a third-period tie as the Minnesota Wild held on for a 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night. Ryan Hartman added an empty-netter, his 24th goal of the season, with 4.9 seconds remaining to seal the win. After Minnesota had a few good looks on net during a shift from its third line, Greenway beat a sprawling Jeremy Swayman from the slot at the 7:56 mark of the third. It was Greenway’s sixth goal of the s
The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?
The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.
What do Bill Zito and the Panthers have up their sleeve after dealing Frank Vatrano to the Rangers?
Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins don't lack finesse. Or skill. Or speed. Yet it takes more than that to survive in the playoffs. There's a fair amount of grit involved. A willingness to get to spots on the ice that come at a physical price, too. Having a goaltender brimming with confidence helps. The Penguins showcased all of those attributes in a 4-2 win over Carolina on Sunday that could serve as a preview of what awaits when the postseason begins in May. Brian Boyle and Danton Heinen
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The party planned for Claude Giroux’s 1,000th game with the Philadelphia Flyers seems appropriately lavish for a team captain who has spent his entire career with the franchise. The Flyers will celebrate Giroux and his family before Thursday night's game and have invited special guests of honor. Giroux will be gifted custom artwork, fans can purchase commemorative tickets and players will wear warmup jerseys with “Giroux” and No. 28 on the back. If that hasn’t whet the appeti
New surprise projects are brought to the table in light of the 35th anniversary of Final Fantasy and here they are.
HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the
DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped a career-best 46 shots in his fourth shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 3-0 on Sunday night. It was a measure of atonement for Kuemper, who was pulled early in the second period last weekend when the top two teams in the Western Conference faced each other in Calgary’s 4-3 overtime win. It was Kuemper’s career-best 28th win of the season. MacKinnon scored on a power play in the first period a
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic
Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.
The Edmonton Stingers won their second straight game on home soil in Basketball Champions League Americas play on Wednesday night in Calgary, but the team failed to qualify for the competition's Final 8. The CEBL champions wrapped up the final window of group play at WinSport Arena with an 88-79 win over Real Estelí of Nicaragua, but it was not enough as they finished last in their three-team group due to point differential. The BCLA season features 12 top teams representing seven countries, wit