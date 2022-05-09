  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The best Raptors memes from 2021-22 season

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Toronto Raptors
    Toronto Raptors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

From curse words, to getting caught on camera and player coaching, the Toronto Raptors have a hilarious group. Here are the best memes from this past season. Listen to the full 'Raptors Awards' episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

Video Transcript

AMIT MANN: Switching to meme of the year and, I guess, actually sticking with Chris Boucher-- go ahead.

AARON ROSE: Well, yeah. To me, that moment where you just see Chris Boucher keel over on the bench, dying of exhaustion-- to me, that represents this Raptors season. We talked about the lack of depth on this team and Chris being one of those few players who could actually provide depth. And Nick was, fairly or unfairly-- and I think we see what happened with Fred VanVleet in the second half of the season. He probably ran these guys into the ground. But that encapsulated-- that moment encapsulated this Raptors season because these guys were exhausted. They led the league in starter's minutes. He ran these guys into the ground. There are pros and cons. They probably wouldn't have been the fifth seed in the East had Nick not pushed the starters so hard. But you see Chris Boucher right there. He's just dying. And to me, that was the meme of the season.

AMIT MANN: And he hated that. He hated that it went viral like that because he was saying, yo, I was tired. That's all that happened. But, I mean, cameras are everywhere, bro. So it's going to happen. It is what it is. There's a few memes that we're going to talk about. So one that came to mind for me is Gary Trent Jr.-- when he was laying on the ground, and he says to the camera, get the camera out of my face, when he actually turned. And I think, actually, SportsNet-- they used it in some of their promos because it was such a perfect moment. He's laying there on his back. It seems like he's daydreaming. And then he just flipped the camera. That was really funny. Another one that comes to mind-- coach VanVleet-- we're going to get to him in a couple of minutes here. But he had so many moments when he was not playing-- unfortunately, there were lots of them-- where he's doing thumbs up. He's got these hilarious faces. He's praying on the court-- those kind of things. coach VanVleet-- he was a gem off the court at least for content.

AARON ROSE: For me, the other ones that came to mind were Fred VanVleet doing the Sam Cassell big balls--

AMIT MANN: Oh, yes. Yes, yes yes yes.

--celebration when he hit that big shot against the 76ers. And then, ironically, the next day he showed up on the injury report with a groin strain. So that, to me, was one of the funniest stories of the season. And then you have that Gary Trent Jr. moment where he's in the media, we're doing Zoom, and he's just frozen. He's not moving. And somebody's like, is Gary frozen? And JQ, the head of Raptors PR, is just like, no, he's just being Gary.

[VIDEO PLAYBACK]

- I think you're frozen there, Jen.

- No, Gary is just not moving.

- OK.

AARON ROSE: So Gary is very stoic. You know, he has that style. And he was just sitting there with his glasses on, looking at the camera, and not moving. So those were some of the funny moments that came to mind. And of course, you have Pascal Siakam explaining his first big game of the season when he came back from that injury. All of a sudden, he's getting peed on by his niece, and he explained that whole story to us. I'm not sure if that qualifies as a meme. But just funny moments from the season-- him telling us that his good luck charm was his niece peeing on him before the game or whatever it was before, I think, he went out and had 31 points against the Wizards.

AMIT MANN: Exactly.

AARON ROSE: Those are the funny moments-- a very entertaining season for this Raptors group this year.

AMIT MANN: Yeah-- great personalities. Another Pascal Siakam one was his face when he can't believe a foul was called on him. It's the most shocking face you'll ever see. It's like the face where a friend of yours says something that is so ridiculous, and you are going out of your way to just be completely dumbfounded by what this man has just said. He has a lot of those. OG Anunoby saying the word fuck for no reason, actually-- he just hit a shot, and he just said it. And I happened to capture it, and I'm really happy that I did.

And Scottie Barnes' knee-highs when Pascal Siakam hit that game-winner against the Boston Celtics-- a depleted Boston Celtics team. Yeah, that game should not have been as competitive as it was, but what I loved about that moment is that Scottie was doing the knee-highs before the shot even went in. He just knew that Pascal got to his spot, and he hit it. And one that comes to mind again is Scottie waving when he's on the podium for the All-Star weekend. For some reason, he was just doing this really silly wave, and that's very much a Scottie move. He's an innocent character. He loves hugging-- wants to hug everyone. I've never been hugged by Scottie Barnes, but I wouldn't mind. He seems wholesome.

AARON ROSE: And he had that hugging moment with Tyrese Maxey at the All-Star Game, which, I think, is another iconic hugs moment for Scottie Barnes.

AMIT MANN: I'm going to hug you. No, you're not. I'm going to hug you. No, you're not. And then what's funny, actually-- remember, in the playoffs, there was a moment where Tyrese Maxey got a really hard screen from Scottie in game 1. And Tyrese was looking up at him. He's like, yo, I thought we were boys.

AARON ROSE: Exactly.

AMIT MANN: What happened? Not in the playoffs, unfortunately.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • IOC rubber-stamps Olympic medal upgrade for Canada's men's relay team at Tokyo Games

    OTTAWA — Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team from the Tokyo Olympics has officially been upgraded to silver nine months after they raced to bronze. The International Olympic Committee rubber-stamped the upgrade during Thursday's meeting of the executive board. Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney of Toronto, and six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont. posted a time of 37.70 seconds in Tokyo to finish behind Italy and Great Britain. Great Britain's r

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Colton scores late, Lightning beat Panthers 2-1 in Game 2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored with 3.8 seconds remaining, giving the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night. The stunning finish put the Lightning up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series that heads to Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday. The game appeared headed for overtime before Colton scored from right in front of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky off a backhand pass from Nikit

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta

    The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history. Here's a brief look back at the five previous encounters between the two: 1983: OILERS WON 4-1 In the first meeting between the two sides in the playoffs, the Oilers began a trend of dominance against Calgary, taking the series in five games. Wayne Gretzky finished with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the series as Edmonton took the Smythe Division final

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • With three games remaining in rugby season, Arrows look to control their own destiny

    TORONTO — With three games remaining, the Toronto Arrows are at the business end of their regular-season schedule with points at a premium. The Arrows (7-6-0, 35 points) stand fourth in Major League Rugby's Eastern Conference, one place and seven points out of a playoff berth. The good news is Toronto can make strides on the teams above it, starting Thursday with the visit of the East-leading New England Free Jacks (12-1-0, 56 points). The Arrows visit third-place Rugby ATL (8-5-0, 42 points) on

  • Edmonton Storm tackling stigma around women's football

    It's a cloudy Tuesday evening and the field west of Jasper Place High School is full of action. The Edmonton Storm of the Western Women's Canadian Football League (WWCFL) is riding high off a 24-21 victory over the Calgary Rage on May 14, the Edmonton club's first win of the 2022 season. Tonight, at practice, the focus is on tackles. Twenty-one athletes line up on the field as defensive co-ordinator Branden Modin calls out drills. Without hesitation, the women take each other to the ground. "You

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Shapovalov eliminated at Geneva Open after second-round loss to Ivashka

    GENEVA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the Geneva Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round. Ivashka had eight break point chances against Shapovalov, and converted two of them. The Belarusian saved the only break-point chance he faced. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was seeded third at the tournament and had a bye in the first round. The Canadian had nine aces in the match but didn't get opportunities to shift momentum

  • Evacuation at Labatt Memorial Park during London Majors home opener

    Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Osorio scores late goal to lift Toronto FC into a 2-2 draw at D.C. United

    WASHINGTON — After losing five straight, including last-minute defeats against Vancouver and Orlando, Toronto FC finally got some reward for its efforts Saturday. Despite a depleted roster and steamy conditions at Audi Field, Toronto rallied twice from one-goal deficits to emerge with a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw with D.C. United. "This team has faced a lot of adversity in this last period," said Toronto coach Bob Bradley. "And there's been other moments where they've shown resilience and stuc

  • Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta: 'A lot of hate'

    CALGARY — Esa Tikkanen could feel his team's season, and perhaps the Edmonton Oilers' dynasty, starting to slip away. He also knew a 3-0 deficit — even in the knife-edged Battle of Alberta — didn't mean much at the time. The Oilers found themselves in that big hole early in Game 7 against the Calgary Flames on April 16, 1991, at what was then known as the Olympic Saddledome. Looking to shake his team to life, Edmonton head coach John Muckler called timeout late in the first period. "He goes, 'We

  • 14-year-old Yukoner chosen 1st overall in Western Hockey League draft

    A 14-year-old hockey player from Whitehorse who was the top scorer in a U18 league last season was chosen first overall in the Western Hockey League (WHL) draft Thursday. Gavin McKenna, who scored 65 points in 35 games as a member of the Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U18 team, was drafted by the Medicine Hat Tigers. "It was awesome," said McKenna. "I had all my team with me, so they all got pretty excited. It's just a surreal feeling." He is the first Yukoner to be drafted first overall in the WHL

  • A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta

    The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history. Here's a brief look back at the five previous encounters between the two: 1983: OILERS WON 4-1 In the first meeting between the two sides in the playoffs, the Oilers began a trend of dominance against Calgary, taking the series in five games. Wayne Gretzky finished with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the series as Edmonton took the Smythe Division final