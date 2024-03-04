Best Plays of Week 18

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — If the Toronto Raptors are going to make the NBA's play-in tournament without all-star Scottie Barnes, they're going to have to trust themselves and each other. Ochai Agbaji started in Barnes's place and scored 13 points with a career-high nine rebounds as Toronto held off the Charlotte Hornets 111-106 on Sunday. The victory comes two days after Barnes broke his hand in a 120-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors. "I think the best thing to do is not put pressure on yourself," said Agb