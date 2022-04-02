Funniest Kyle Lowry scrum moments with Raptors

Reuters Videos

STORY: Russian gas still flowed into Europe on Friday (April 1), even as firms grappled with Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to turn off the taps.A day earlier, he signed a decree demanding that foreign buyers pay for gas in roubles.Buyers were told to open rouble accounts in state-controlled Gazprombank from Friday.There was some relief for Europe though, as the Kremlin said it would not immediately turn off gas exports.That as payments on deliveries due after April 1 come in the second half of this month and May. It gives European governments and companies time to work out a common approach.Energy exports are Putin's most powerful tool to hit back against Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine. But cutting off supplies would also hurt income for Russia, which has no alternative market for its natural gas.The decision to enforce rouble payments has boosted the Russian currency.It fell to historic lows after fighting began, but has since recovered much lost ground.Analysts said European buyers are still prepared to buy gas under existing contracts.But European gas prices have gone up due to all the uncertainty.British and Dutch prices rose between 7% and over 10% after Putin's Thursday (March 31) announcement.