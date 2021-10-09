The best half-mile of the Baltimore Marathon: The Maryland Zoo
The best half-mile of the Baltimore Marathon runs through the Maryland Zoo.
Former Toronto Raptor Kyle Lowry is only two games into his time with the Miami Heat and reviews have already been glowing. Perhaps too glowing.
The Red Sox are now tied 1-1 with the Rays after huge, record-setting night at the plate.
The first postseason start for Logan Webb couldn't have gone much better.
DeMaurice Smith, who has led the NFLPA for 12 years, received the minimum votes needed to keep his post on Friday.
Ontario's major indoor pro sports teams have been given the green light to host capacity crowds.
The Astros keep putting the bat on the ball, and they have the White Sox on the ropes in the ALDS.
J.R. Smith will make his college golf debut next week in Phoenix.
Rowdy Tellez spoiled Charlie Morton’s gem with a two-run homer in the seventh inning and threw out a runner at home plate, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Atlanta Braves.
No pain, no gain. "What a terrible phrase that we've used for many years to describe our athletes."
Connor McDavid to hit 150 points? Washington and Pittsburgh to each miss the playoffs? It could happen.
The NFL called the email 'abhorrent' and is considering potential discipline.
Even through an intense playoff race, Blue Jays youngsters found the space and confidence to grow into their roles.
Kyrie Irving has not practiced with the Nets due to his vaccination status.
Old habits die hard for Raptors coach Nick Nurse.
Marc Bergevin fully supports Carey Price's decision to enter the NHL's player assistance program.
Jim Kaat said he used "a poor choice of words."
Aleksander Barkov is sticking in Sunrise with an $80-million extension.
Zack Kassian was involved in a disturbing fight with Zack MacEwen in preseason action.
Dalano Banton is still raw, but he's catching Nick Nurse's eye with his play.
The 34-year-old is only the second player in Premier League history to have scored 90+ goals after the age of 30.