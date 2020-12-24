Best failed video calls of 2020
The unfortunate events of this year have made society adapt to the way meetings are held. Video calls became integral but with that came mishaps. Here are the best failed video calls of 2020.
The unfortunate events of this year have made society adapt to the way meetings are held. Video calls became integral but with that came mishaps. Here are the best failed video calls of 2020.
The Toronto Raptors cruised during the first half, but completely collapsed in the second half in an opening night loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
The NHL has marked the returns for its 31 franchises.
Right in the face of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Three stars: Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Chris Boucher - Gerald Henderson award: Eric Bledsoe
The Lightning's star forward will miss the entire 56-game regular season.
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discussed at length why he believes he's a better player this season, and expanded on his offseason routine following Wednesday's loss.
EDMONTON — Jamie Drysdale scored the game's only goal as Canada defeated Russia 1-0 on Wednesday in a pre-tournament game ahead of the world junior hockey championship. Drysdale beat Russian goalie Artur Akhtyamov at 3:52 of the third period. Cole Perfetti and Bowen Byram had assists.Canada netminder Devon Levi made 23 saves for the shutout. Akhtyamov, who played the third period, made six saves. Yaroslav Askarov saved all 22 shots he faced over the first 40 minutes.It was the first and only warmup game for Canada ahead of the competition.Canada and Russia met in the 2020 world juniors final last January in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Canada won gold with a 4-3 victory.Slovakia and the Czech Republic were scheduled to play in the late game Wednesday night at Rogers Place.The 2021 event is modelled on the NHL's "bubble" that was successfully used earlier this year in the same arena.The preliminary round begins Friday. Canada is in a pool with Finland, Slovakia, Switzerland and Germany. The United States, Russia, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Austria are in Pool B. The championship game is set for Jan. 5. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2020. The Canadian Press
Video surfaced on social media apparently showing Harden attending a strip club without a mask.
Which NHL offseason moves will affect your fantasy hockey drafts the most?
Steven Psihogios and Wesley Cheng count you down to the final week of the fantasy season, and make the case for Jalen Hurts, Cole Beasley, Leonard Fournette and Logan Thomas as league winners.
All the concern about how well Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur would work with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers have disappeared near the end of their second season together.LaFleur, who came to Green Bay after one unremarkable season as the Tennessee Titans’ offensive co-ordinator, has teamed with Rodgers to make Green Bay one of the NFL’s most dynamic offences.“We’ve had a great time together,” Rodgers said. “We’ve been laughing all the way to the NFC championship (game) last year and back in the playoffs this year about any question about our working relationship. It’s been a lot of fun working together.”The 41-year-old LaFleur has emerged as one of the league’s bright young coaches as he prepares to face his former boss Sunday night when the NFC North champion Packers (11-3) host the Titans in a matchup between two of the NFL’s highest-scoring teams. Mike Vrabel has the Titans (10-4) on the verge of a second straight playoff berth.LaFleur owns a 24-6 record at Green Bay and is one of only six coaches in NFL history to win at least 24 of their first 30 games. He’s come a long way since that 2018 season at Tennessee, when the Titans ranked 25th in yards per game and 27th in points per game while going 9-7 and failing to reach the playoffs.Yet LaFleur says he learned plenty from that year working with Vrabel, who held everyone accountable, from his coaches to every player on the roster.“He was really direct in his communication, laid out the expectations,” LaFleur said. “(They) were crystal clear for everybody. You knew where you stood and what your responsibilities were and what the expectations were. I thought he did an outstanding job with that. It’s something I’ve tried to carry over, as well.”Last season, Green Bay went 13-3 and won plenty of close games by leaning heavily on its defence.When the Packers struggled to score last season, it led to questions on how long it might take for Rodgers to get comfortable with LaFleur’s offence. The move from Mike McCarthy to LaFleur after the 2018 season was Green Bay’s first head coaching change since Rodgers took over as starting quarterback in 2008.When the Packers traded up four spots to draft Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round in April, speculation intensified about Rodgers’ long-term future in Green Bay.Rodgers and LaFleur have responded by helping the Packers (11-3) boast one of the NFL’s most high-powered offences. They jump on teams early by scoring 31 points per game, up from 23.5 last season.And Rodgers has produced one of the finest seasons of his Hall of Fame-caliber career by throwing 40 touchdown passes and only four interceptions.LaFleur has praised Rodgers throughout the season and called him the MVP front-runner last week. Rodgers has complimented LaFleur’s play-calling while noting how the team’s off-season Zoom sessions helped them build chemistry. Rodgers also credited LaFleur for assembling a quality group of assistant coaches.“He’s got a great group of teachers, and I enjoy the working relationship, enjoy the friendship, enjoy the communication,” Rodgers said. “We’ve had a good run so far.”Green Bay’s offence had one of its few hiccups last week, as the Packers scored touchdowns on their first three drives but gained only 49 yards after halftime in a 24-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers.That gives the Packers plenty of incentive as LaFleur gets ready to match up with Vrabel, who has noticed how well his former offensive co-ordinator has fared in Green Bay. Sunday’s game will mark the first time the third-year Titans coach has matched wits with a head coach who once worked on his staff.“I think Matt’s got a confidence to him about what he believes in,” Vrabel said. “I think he’s a hard worker. I think he’s got a toughness to him, having been in a lot of different places, worked his way up. Not afraid to move his family for another opportunity and then turn that opportunity into something else. Those are all really strong qualities. I do think he has learned from the people that he’s been around, and he’s been around a lot of great coaches.”LaFleur looks forward to showing Vrabel how much he’s grown over the last couple seasons.“I really enjoyed my time in Tennessee, like I said, learned a lot,” LaFleur said. “Now I hope we come up with a good game plan, play our best football and go beat their butt.”___AP Pro Football Writer Teresa M. Walker contributed to this report.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLSteve Megargee, The Associated Press
PHOENIX — Devin Booker supplied the offence while Chris Paul provided the savvy in the final minutes.At least for the first game, the Suns' revamped backcourt performed almost exactly as hoped.Booker scored 22 points, Mikal Bridges added 18 and Phoenix edged the Dallas Mavericks 106-102 on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams.The 35-year-old Paul had eight points and five assists in his debut with Phoenix. The 10-time All-Star, who was shipped to the desert in a trade with Oklahoma City during the off-season, was quiet for much of the game but made a few clutch plays when it mattered most.“I like guys who are willing to take the shots,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “And we've got a few guys who will take those shots. Booker and CP have been in those situations before.”Paul had a crucial steal with about three minutes left and hit a 15-foot jumper with 1:20 remaining to give the Suns a three-point lead. Booker followed with a long jump shot to make it 105-100.Luka Doncic cut the Suns' lead to three with a dunk but after a Booker miss, Bridges grabbed the offensive rebound and Phoenix closed out the victory.“We got a win against a really good team,” Williams said.Doncic looked rusty and hesitant at times in the first half, shooting just 5 for 15 from the field before the break. He showed why he is in the MVP conversation in the second half, leading the Mavs with 32 points. Josh Richardson, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jalen Brunson all scored 12 points.The 21-year-old Doncic finished 11 of 26 shooting and added eight rebounds and five assists. The third-year player had plenty of good moments but was disappointed in his shot selection during the fourth quarter.“That was my bad, I've got to stop taking these very bad shots,” Doncic said. “It wasn't just the last one, it was a couple. It's not good for me, it's not good for the team. I've got to change it.”Phoenix got big contributions from its bench. Cameron Johnson scored 15 points while Cameron Payne and Langston Galloway both added 11. Galloway did his scoring in just nine minutes on the floor. The Suns won despite 18 turnovers.“I'm grateful for the win,” Williams said. “We have a lot to improve upon, but I saw some positive stuff out there tonight.”TIP-INSMavericks: Dallas is 22-19 in season openers and has lost four of its last five. ... The Mavericks were without centre Kristaps Porzingis, who continues to rehab from an October surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee. The Mavs hope that the 7-foot-3 Porzingis will return the first week of January. ... It was a homecoming for Mavs rookie Josh Green, who played high school basketball at Hillcrest Prep Academy with Ayton in Phoenix. The two both played in college at Arizona.Suns: Forward Dario Saric, who missed all four of the Suns preseason games, sat out the opener with a sore right quad ... Veteran Frank Kaminsky returned to the Suns on Tuesday. Phoenix claimed the 7-foot big man after he was waived by Sacramento. In 39 games last season with the Suns, Kaminsky averaged 9.7 points and 4.5 rebounds. Kaminsky did not see action Wednesday because of health and safety protocols. ... Forward Abdel Nader, who was acquired in the Paul trade, did not play because of concussion protocol. Nader suffered the concussion in the team's preseason game against Utah.UP NEXTMavericks: Travel to face the Lakers on Christmas Day.Suns: Travel to face Sacramento on Saturday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBob Huhn, The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. — Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 17 rebounds in a dominant season-opening performance, leading the Utah Jazz to a 120-100 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.Gobert controlled the inside and got plenty of support from the outside as Utah shot 19 of 50 from the 3-point line.“It’s fun when we play the way we played tonight,” Gobert said.Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic all made four 3-pointers and Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson knocked down three apiece. Mitchell also scored 20 points.Damian Lillard was scoreless in the first half and finished with only nine points and seven assists for Portland.“They came out from the jump and they were blitzing and trapping. I wasn’t really expecting that,” Lillard said. “But I just didn’t play a good offensive game.”Utah started quickly from outside and pushed its lead to 52-33 with 6:29 left in the first half. The Jazz led by as much as 23 before taking a 64-44 lead at halftime.Lillard was held scoreless in a half for the first time in six seasons. Lillard broke the drought with a layup early in the third quarter. Perhaps no play summed up the night for Portland better than a 3-on-1 break that left Lillard wide open with 31 seconds left, before Lillard took a hesitation dribble and missed the 3-pointer with nobody around him.The frustration extended to his backcourt mate CJ McCollum, who picked up a late technical foul arguing a call in the fourth quarter. McCollum led the Blazers with 23 points.“I don’t think it was for a lack of effort. I think we played hard, we just didn’t play well on both sides of the ball,” McCollum said.Utah’s held the Blazers to barely 40% shooting and had a 59-40 rebounding advantage. It wasn’t just Gobert, but the Jazz had four other players who grabbed at least six rebounds, including Clarkson with seven boards off the bench.TIP-INSJazz: Bogdanovic played for the first time since March 9. He elected to have wrist surgery in May during the NBA’s hiatus and did not join the team in the NBA bubble. Bogdanovic, who averaged 20 points last season, finished with 15.Blazers: Wednesday was the first game for Portland newcomers Robert Covington and Derrick Jones Jr. Both players are starters for the Blazers. Jones Jr. had a good night shooting the ball, hitting 3 of 5 3-pointers. Covington was 0 for 3 from the field and scoring only one point.UP NEXTJazz: Hosts Minnesota on Saturday.Trail Blazers: Host Houston on Saturday.Erik Garcia Gundersen, The Associated Press
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum banked in a fallaway, go-ahead 3-pointer in the final second, and Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the potential tying free throw with 0.4 seconds left, allowing the Boston Celtics to escape with a 122-121 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night in the teams’ season opener.Tatum scored 30 points and Jaylen Brown had 33 for Boston, which entered the fourth quarter leading by 17 points. The Celtics trailed 120-119 when Tatum dribbled the clock down from 8.9 seconds before lofting a high-arcing 3 over Antetokounmpo from the left side that kissed the glass on its way down.The ensuing inbounds pass was thrown at the rim and Antetokounmpo tried to tip it in, but he was fouled. The two-time reigning NBA MVP made the first foul shot, but bounced the second off the front of the rim.Antetokounmpo scored 18 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter, and Khris Middleton had 27 points and 14 rebounds for Milwaukee. The Bucks had the best record in the NBA in each of the past two seasons but didn’t make it out of the Eastern Conference finals.Milwaukee led by nine points, 48-39, midway through the second quarter before Boston rolled off 10 straight points and 19 of the next 23. Boston led 101-84 after three, but Antetokounmpo outscored the Celtics 10-2 over a two-minute span midway through the fourth to cut a 10-point Celtics lead to 109-107.SUNS 106, MAVERICKS 102PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 22 points, Mikal Bridges added 18 and Phoenix beat Dallas.Chris Paul had eight points and five assists in his debut with Phoenix. The 10-time All-Star was quiet for much of the game but made a few clutch plays in the final minutes.Luka Doncic looked rusty and hesitant at times in the first half, shooting just 5 for 15 from the field. In the second half he led the Mavs with 32 points. Josh Richardson, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jalen Brunson all scored 12 points.Phoenix got big contributions from its bench. Cameron Johnson scored 15 points while Cameron Payne and Langston Galloway both added 11.KINGS 124, NUGGETS 122, OTDENVER (AP) — Buddy Hield tipped in Harrison Barnes’ miss at the buzzer, lifting Sacramento past Denver in overtime.Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double with 29 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists, but he had a crucial offensive foul with 2.6 seconds left in regulation and lost the ball on the inbounds with 6.5 seconds left in overtime when Barnes punched it loose.Hield led Sacremento with 22 points, and Barnes and De’Aaron Fox each added 21 for the Kings. They snapped a six-game skid in Denver, where they had last won on Jan. 3, 2017.Michael Porter Jr. scored 24 points for Denver, but playoff star Jamal Murray was held to five points and was 1-for-9 shooting before fouling out late in regulation.PELICANS 113, RAPTORS 99TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — JJ Redick converted a four-point play with just over a minute remaining and finished with 23 points, Brandon Ingram had 24 points, and New Orleans overcame an 11-point deficit and beat Toronto.Because of the current Canadian restrictions on cross-border travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Raptors are scheduled to play their first 17 “home” games at Tampa’s Amalie Arena. The second half of the NBA’s schedule will be released later.Zion Williamson had a big second half for the Pelicans and finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds to help deliver new coach Stan Van Gundy a victory in his New Orleans debut.Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 20 points. Kyle Lowry finished with 18 points and 10 assists in the opener for both teams.JAZZ 120, TRAIL BLAZERS 100PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 17 rebounds, leading Utah past Portland.Gobert controlled the inside and got plenty of support from the outside as Utah shot 19 of 50 from the 3-point line.Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic all made four 3-pointers and Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson knocked down three apiece. Mitchell also scored 20 points.Damian Lillard was scoreless in the first half and finished with only nine points and seven assists for Portland. CJ McCollum led the Blazers with 23 points.MAGIC 113, HEAT 107ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Evan Fournier gave Orlando the lead with a late 3-pointer, converted a three-point play in the final minute and scored 25 points in the Magic’s victory over Miami.Aaron Gordon had 20 points and seven rebounds for Orlando, Terrence Ross added 19 points, Nikola Vucevic had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Markelle Fultz also had 15 points.Bam Adebayo led Miami with 25 points and 11 rebounds, Goran Dragic added 20 points, and Jimmy Butler had 19 points and seven assists.76ERS 113, WIZARDS 107PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored the go-ahead basket with 1:09 left and had 29 points and 14 rebounds to help Philadelphia spoil Russell Westbrook’s triple-double Washington debut.Westbrook and Bradley Beal were fantastic in the backourt in the opening-night paring that nearly handed 76ers coach Doc Rivers a loss in his Philadelphia debut. Westbrook had 21 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds.Embiid and Shake Milton, who scored 19 points off the bench, were the go-to scorers late, and Ben Simmons sealed the victory with a monster dunk in the waning moments. Simmons had 16 points.SPURS 131, GRIZZLIES 119MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and nine assists, Dejounte Murray added 21 points and San Antonio overcame Memphis star Ja Morant’s 44-point game.Morant -- the reigning rookie of the year -- had 34 of his points in the second half. While that helped carry the Grizzlies offensively, it wasn’t enough to put a deep dent in San Antonio’s double-digit lead through much of the second half. Morant also had nine assists.LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 points for San Antonio.CAVALIERS 121, HORNETS 114CLEVELAND (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 27 points, Darius Garland added 22 and Cleveland won its first home game in nearly 300 days, overcoming the hot shooting of Terry Rozier to beat Charlotte.Hyped rookie LaMelo Ball didn’t score in his NBA debut with Charlotte, and Hornets centre Cody Zeller broke his left hand. Ball went 0 for 5 from the floor and had three assists in 16 minutes.Rozier made a career-high 10 3-pointers and scored 42 points to lead the Hornets. Gordon Hayward scored 28 points in his first game for Charlotte.HAWKS 124, BULLS 104CHICAGO (AP) — Trae Young scored 37 points and revamped Atlanta pounded Chicago, spoiling Billy Donovan’s debut as Bulls coach.Atlanta shot 54% from the field. Cam Reddish had 15 points and John Collins finished with 14.Looking for their first playoff berth since 2017, the Hawks signed Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo and Kris Dunn during free agency. Rondo and Dunn were held out on opening night, but Bogdanovic had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Gallinari scored 13 points.Zach LaVine scored 22 points for the Bulls, and Lauri Markkanen had 21 points and seven rebounds.TIMBERWOLVES 111, PISTONS 101MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Malik Beasley scored 23 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, leading Minnesota past Detroit.D’Angelo Russell pitched in 18 points, and Anthony Edwards — the first overall pick in the NBA draft last month — added 15 points as the Timberwolves overcame a deficit that often reached double digits and was still 12 points midway through the third quarter.Josh Jackson had 19 points for Detroit, and Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose each had 15.PACERS 121, KNICKS 107INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored a career-high 32 points and Victor Oladipo added 16 of his 22 in the second half, leading Indiana past New York.Sabonis also had 13 rebounds to help new coach Nate Bjorkgren celebrate his first career victory.RJ Barrett finished with 26 points, and Alec Burks had 22 for New York.The Associated Press
DENVER — Nikola Jokic recorded his standard triple-double but his cohort was on the bench fouled out by overtime and his late-game heroics were a little rusty.Harrison Barnes stole the ball from Jokic with 2.6 seconds left and Buddy Hield tipped in his miss at the buzzer, sending the Sacramento Kings storming off the court with a stunning 124-122 win over the Denver Nuggets in overtime Wednesday night.Jokic recorded a triple-double with 29 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists, but he had a crucial offensive foul with 2.6 seconds left in regulation that denied Denver a chance to win it in regulation and he watched helplessly as Barnes stole the ball in the chaotic closing moments of overtime.Hield led Sacramento with 22 points and Barnes and De’Aaron Fox each added 21 for the Kings, who snapped a six-game skid in Denver, where they had last won on Jan. 3, 2017.Fox also had a key block of Will Barton’s layup with 10.6 seconds remaining in overtime and Barnes grabbed the long rebound and raced downcourt to for a layup that tied it at 122 with 6.5 seconds left.Denver called timeout, but Barnes punched the ball away from Jokic, then raced for a 4-foot dunk that Barton blocked. Hield tipped it in just before the buzzer, then raced off the court and through the tunnel at the newly renamed Ball Arena.Michael Porter Jr. scored 24 points for Denver despite early foul trouble, but playoff star Jamal Murray was held to five points and was 1-for-9 shooting before fouling out late in regulation.“I’d be lying if I told you our defence had a lot to do with that,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “When you’re as good as Jamal Murray and you have a shooting night like that, that’s more him having an off-night. Now, I give our guys credit for competing and making it hard for him. But he sees that every night.“I actually feel bad for whoever has to guard him next time out. I’m assuming he’ll probably have a pretty good game. But our guys did a heck of a job competing.”Before the game, Nuggets coach Michael Malone was asked if Murray could match his playoff prowess in the new season, and he used the opportunity to talk about how the team’s first trip to the Western Conference Finals in a decade last summer was already old news.“As great as last season was -- I’m going to keep saying this -- that season is over,” Malone said. “That was a different team. Yes, we have our core back, but we have seven new players. As great as it was to win our division, to get to the Western Conference Finals, to comeback from two 3-1 deficits; starting tonight, who cares? That’s over.”Murray emerged as a bona fide star in the bubbled playoffs in Florida, but Malone said Murray, Jokic and everyone else has to forget about that run now.“We can’t rely on that,” Malone said. “That is ancient history in my eyes. Now, Jamal has a challenge of being that player for 72 games. He did it at a high level for 19 games in the playoffs. Now, this is the beginning of the 2020-2021 season, can Jamal Murray bring it every night and help this team reach even greater heights?“Our goal has still been, we haven’t obtained our goal yet, and that is to win a championship. Jamal is going to be a big part of that.”After the game, Malone pointed to the Kings' 36-24 third quarter as the key to Denver's disappointment, and Jokic concurred, saying, “We relaxed. We played a really good first half. They came out of (halftime) really aggressive with a lot of energy and picked up the tempo of the game. We didn’t match it.”TIP-INSKings: Corey Joseph had 12 points in 12 minutes off the bench in the first half. ... Sacramento didn't lead at all in the first half, and there was only one tie before halftime, at 7-7.Nuggets: Murray missed all five of his 3-pointers but made all seven of his free throws. ... The Nuggets were outrebounded 53-45 although no Kings reached double digits off the glass (four Sacramento players had nine boards).UP NEXTKings: Open their home slate Saturday night against the Phoenix Suns, whom they’ll also host on Sunday night.Nuggets: On Christmas night, they host the Los Angeles Clippers, one of the teams they rallied to beat in the playoffs after falling into a 3-1 hole, a development that led to a Clippers off-season shakeup.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsArnie Stapleton, The Associated Press
As the NBA opened its season amid COVID-19 chaos, Karl-Anthony Towns delivered a sobering reminder of the costs of the pandemic.
Absolute chaos in Denver.
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's season-opening victory over Detroit was winding down, and Karl-Anthony Towns was urged by teammate D'Angelo Russell to grab the game ball as a keepsake.For mom, in memory.Towns had 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, leading the Timberwolves past the Pistons 111-101 on Wednesday night after a pregame moment of silence and moving tribute video for the All-Star centre's mother. Jacqueline Cruz-Towns died of complications from COVID-19 in April.“When you go through what I’ve been through, you just find a different source of strength. I don’t know how to explain it. I made a promise to these guys to be here for them,” Towns said.Malik Beasley scored 23 points, Russell pitched in 18 points, and Anthony Edwards — the first overall draft pick last month — added 15 points in his debut as the Timberwolves overcame a deficit that often reached double digits and was still 12 points midway through the third quarter. In a promising sign for this long-languishing franchise, they leaned on their defence to come back.“We grew up, man,” Towns said.Towns had to do a lot of that off the court this spring and summer, while the NBA paused for the pandemic.“You may see me smiling and stuff, but that Karl died on April 13th," Towns said. "He’s never coming back. I don’t remember that man. I don’t know that man. You’re talking to the physical me, but my soul has been killed off a long time ago,” Towns said.Towns, who made Minnesota’s first basket after an 0-for-7 start by the team, gave the Timberwolves their first lead of the game at 98-97 on a 3-pointer with 3:38 remaining. Russell hit one with 2:05 left for a 103-101 edge, Towns rebounded a missed deep shot on the other end by Derrick Rose, and Beasley buried one with 1:28 to go to send the Wolves on their way.Josh Jackson (19 points) and Rose (15 points) provided plenty of production off the bench, but the Pistons sputtered down the stretch and were outscored 31-16 in the fourth quarter. Rookie Killian Hayes, one of the team's three first-round draft picks, had three turnovers in the fourth quarter.“That’s what this is for, for him to learn from and get better in those situations,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said.Blake Griffin, the six-time All-Star, had 15 points and seven rebounds after his 2019-20 season was limited to 18 games by another left knee injury. The first overall pick in the 2009 draft, one of the few prominent players left after the overhaul commissioned by new general manager Troy Weaver, took only one shot in the fourth quarter.Jackson was the standout of a disappointing night. The rest of the Pistons shot 5 for 28 from 3-point range.“That’s part of my role on this team, to come out and spread the floor,” Jackson said.TIP-INSPistons: Mason Plumlee pitched in 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists. He went 7 for 8 from the floor.Timberwolves: Towns and Jarrett Culver (10 points, 10 rebounds) became the first Minnesota pair to record point-rebound double-doubles in a season opener since Kevin Garnett and Rasho Nesterovic in 2002.UP NEXTPistons: Host Cleveland on Saturday for their home opener.Timberwolves: Start a three-game road trip at Utah on Saturday.___More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDave Campbell, The Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and nine assists, Dejounte Murray added 21 points as the San Antonio Spurs used a balanced attack to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 131-119 on Wednesday night, overcoming a huge game by Ja Morant.Morant -- the reigning rookie of the year -- had 34 of his career-high 44 points in the second half. While that helped carry the Grizzlies offensively, it wasn’t enough to put a deep dent in San Antonio’s double-digit lead through much of the second half.“I’m not happy at all,” Morant said when asked about the career-high, adding: “We came up short. So, learning from this game and prepare for the next.”While the game tipped off the Grizzlies 20th season in Memphis, things were toned down from the normal baptism of a new campaign. FedExForum was void of any fans, leaving any crowd noise to recorded reactions.“I thought our guys, our young guys competed hard, really showed themselves well for the first game we played together,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. He later added that Murray’s defence “did a good job making Morant work.”“At the end, I think we were probably a little bit tired. But Morant just took it in his own hands and decided to attack the rim. I don’t think we got back really well the last six, seven minutes of the game. But, fortunately, we were able to continue scoring.”LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 points for San Antonio, while Lonnie Walker IV and Keldon Johnson had 16 each, part of seven Spurs finishing in double figures.“I think we got a little sloppy toward the end,” Murray said. “But like I said, we fought, we played together, and we made it happen and we came out with a win.”Dillon Brooks scored 16 for the Grizzlies, while Jonas Valanciunas added 15 points and 13 rebounds.The Spurs, who fell behind early as Memphis was connecting on 3-pointers, clamped down on defence in the second quarter. The stingy defence and much better shooting by the Spurs helped San Antonio to a 66-53 lead at the break.“They really picked up their pressure in the second quarter, which I think really think impacted both sides of the ball,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said.TIP-INSSpurs: Fourth-year G Derrick White was out recovering from left toe surgery. …Wore their City Edition jerseys with the fiesta colours – teal, pink and orange – across the chest and down the side of the shorts. … G Patty Mills connected on a 3-pointer in the second quarter, moving him ahead of Allen Iverson for 99th on the all-time made 3-pointer list with 1,060.Grizzlies: Are 9-17 in home openers, and had won six of their last eight entering the game. …Memphis remained without F Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee meniscus surgery) and swingman Justise Winslow (left hip displacement). … Valanciunas reached 1,000 career rebounds in the third quarter.DANCIN’ POP: Spurs swingman Lonnie Walker IV apparently is trying to help coach Gregg Popovich into music, teaching the San Antonio coach about some of the better rap artist. “The only ones that I listen to are the ones you can dance to,” Popovich said. “If you can’t dance to it, then it’s not good.”UP NEXTSpurs: San Antonio has its home opener Saturday against the Toronto Raptors.Grizzlies: Face the Atlanta Hawks in a Saturday matinee before heading out on its first road trip of the season – three games against Eastern Conference opponents.Clay Bailey, The Associated Press
China's most decorated swimmer is free to swim again, for now.