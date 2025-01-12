Best of Chargers vs. Texans slimelights Wild Card Weekend
Watch the best of the Los Angeles Chargers vs. the Houston Texans Slimelights during Wild Card Weekend.
You can watch all six games live on mobile with NFL+.
Houston had a rough second half of the regular season, but will now be one of the last eight teams standing after ending Jim Harbaugh's first season in Los Angeles.
A big mistake turned into a big play for the Texans.
Dicker appeared to misunderstand the rules about blocked kicks.
In this absolutely packed episode of Football 301, Nate Tice and Charles McDonald break down every matchup heading into Wild Card weekend, offering insights into how playoff contenders are shaping up and which teams might be in trouble.
Pittsburgh and Baltimore split their two regular-season meetings, with each team winning at home.
A winter storm brought snow and freezing rain to Atlanta on Friday.
The Rams are getting some help from a division rival.
The wild-card round is here — Scott Pianowski helps you build your daily fantasy lineups.
It's wild-card weekend in the NFL and there's so many juicy matchups to sink our teeth in. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski preview each of the six games to determine the players and, most importantly, the prop bets you need to keep an eye on. To end the show, Harmon and Pianowski "Prop it up" with their four favorite prop bets of the weekend.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson, and Frank Schwab talk about the Raiders cleaning house, the Rams-Vikings game being moved, preview other Wild Card Weekend matchups and discuss who might be able to knock out the Chiefs.
Fans can start buying tickets for Vikings-Rams on Friday.
The two fans who tried to pry a ball out of Betts' glove during the World Series now face arrest if they are seen at an MLB event.
Jim Harbaugh's defense appears to have an ideal set of answers for C.J. Stroud. The Ravens' much-improved pass defense can smother the Steelers' main path to scoring points. And you will not believe how often the Bucs blitz on late downs.
The fantasy football offseason has arrived. Chris Allen breaks down what to keep an eye on.
"The entire NBA family sends its thoughts and support to the community of Los Angeles during this challenging time," the league said.
Baltimore has become a well-oiled machine on both sides of the ball, Green Bay has a legit shot to upset the Eagles on the road, and why Vikings-Rams might be the coolest matchup of the weekend.
Mitch Jeter hit a 41-yard kick with seven seconds to go.
Penn State threw an interception in the final minute to set up Notre Dame's winning kick.
The Kings have announced that their home game against the Calgary Flames scheduled for Wednesday night would be postponed due to the wildfires in Los Angeles.