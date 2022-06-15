Best-on-best Stanley Cup Final should be savoured for its rarity
The Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche square off in the Stanley Cup Final as the consensus two best teams in hockey and for that, we should be grateful.
The Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche square off in the Stanley Cup Final as the consensus two best teams in hockey and for that, we should be grateful.
Here's how to watch on TV and stream the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, which starts Wednesday.
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenceman Filip Johansson to a two-year entry-level contract The 22-year-old is coming off his second season with Frolunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), where he recorded 11 points (three goals, eight assists), eight penalty minutes and a plus-5 defensive rating. He added seven points (five goals, two assists) in nine playoff games to help the team reach the semifinals. In 132 career SHL games split between Frolunda HC and Leksands IF, Joha
A new report shows that abortions increased across the U.S. between 2017 and 2020. The report comes as the U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe. v. Wade.
NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.
The European Medicines Agency on Wednesday launched a rolling review of a variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech , as cases of new sub-variants of the coronavirus's Omicron lineage are on the rise. When available, clinical trial data will be added to the rolling submission, which is designed to speed up any approval, BioNTech and Pfizer said in a joint statement.
John Tortorella is reportedly on the verge of becoming the next head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers.
Save big during Coach Outlet's Tick Tock sale.
Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday.
The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Dylan Gambrell to a one-year contract extension worth US$950,000. The 25-year-old had three goals and four assists in 63 games with the Senators in 2021-22 after being acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 24. Prior to the trade, he appeared in three games with the American Hockey League's San Jose Barracuda, registering one assist. The native of Bonney Lake, Wash., has 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) and 44 penalty minutes over 173 career
Grand Canyon National Park officials said Sheetal Patel, 47, was cooling off along Pipe Creek Beach when she fell into the Colorado River on Saturday.
Shopper give it 5 out of 5 stars.
‘I got stuck in a snow storm... and let my good man down,’ Renner wrote in response
Running down the best plays at this week's U.S. Open.
If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.
TORONTO — Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is asking the City of Toronto to end a program that closes a busy roadway near Rogers Centre on weekends to allow for pedestrian traffic. In an open letter to the city, Shapiro says the ActiveTO program, which was started in 2020 to give people more space to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic, impacts baseball fans trying to get to Rogers Centre for weekend games. The program includes several Toronto streets, including Lakeshore West, which runs j
While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.
On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with
DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H
New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p