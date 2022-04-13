What is the best bad NHL record?

The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: You know, all these great records are being broken. Roman Josi sets the single-season points record in Nashville, Kirill Kaprizov ties the record for most goals by a Minnesota Wild player in a season, also has the record for points by a Minnesota Wild player. Sidney Crosby reached the 1400-point mark. And Auston Matthews did some stuff, but we talked about that enough.

What about some bad stuff? What about some marks of futility? I would love to hear teams or players who are approaching that stuff.

I look at the Montreal Canadiens, obviously being in the market. They've allowed 277 goals this year. They're about, I think if my math is right, 18 off from the most they've allowed in franchise history, dating back to 1917-18.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: And there's a part of me, as just someone who goes to watch games, I want to see them break that record. I want to see them get to like 300 goals allowed. This team has been terrible! It's without doubt the worst one I've ever seen in my life.

And I understand Martin St. Louis has done good things to help players look good. But this is a very bad hockey club. This is a very bad team. I mean, no one's going to like it. But to see them allow 300 goals in the season, that would just put the stamp on how bad this team has been. So they are my pick. Omar, do you have a pick?

OMAR: Yeah. So Connor Hellebuyck currently has faced the most shots among NHL goaltenders, I think 2,033 So he wouldn't allow the most if things went wrong. But he is currently 98 shots away from being in the top 50 of most shots faced by goaltender ever.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That's not good.

OMAR: That's not good. So that would be chaotically funny to see. Because it would be the most shots faced by a goaltender since one Frederik Andersen back when he was part of my team. Because the Leafs didn't play defense. And that year, he faced 2,211 shots.

Will Connor Hellebuyck get that much? I don't know. But he's really close to being in the top 50, which I think would be an interesting little footnote for this season for the Jets.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: And then Frederik Andersen could go on a lengthy Cup run with the Carolina Hurricanes. Avry, your turn.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL OK, so the Coyotes, we know they're a bad team. We know they've struggled. Their start was awful. And they're still bad. This year, they've only scored 179 goals.

If they do not reach the 190 goals scored mark, they'll be the first team to fail to do that since the Devils did it in 16-17, when they only scored 180 goals. That is a bad mark to not reach 190 goals scored over an 82-game season. They are scoring less than Johnny Bravo.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Hey hey hey hey hey hey hey! The Arizona Coyotes, though, they went in moral victories, man. Because they sure know how to beat up people who smirk and look at them weird. Don't disrespect the Arizona Coyotes, man. Don't disrespect them.

SAM CHANG: I had to go check. I wanted them to break the Sharks' record of losing 71 games in a season. But sadly, they've won over 20. So--

SAM CHANG: --maybe next season.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Well I don't know how many wins the Coyotes have, but you can add a plus 1 to them you getting that damn moral victory over the Ducks. They have 22 right now. Sorry, by the time they'll have played, maybe they'll have 46 losses or 6 OT losses and they'll be stuck at 22. But they are playing the Devils. Who knows what could happen there? But whatever win total they have, you can add a plus 1 to that because of the moral victory they got against the Anaheim Ducks. But anyway, I've done enough about that.

Sam, do you have a stat? Or do you just want a dunk on somebody or make fun of somebody?

SAM CHANG: Actually, the only record I want to see broken is 71 losses in a season.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: OK, all right.

SAM CHANG: I want someone to go 0-82. I want someone to win no games.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Someone will win by accident.

OMAR: I thought Arizona would. Then they started to mess around and start winning some games.

Listen, man, as the season starts to wind down, I hope you can start doing some draft lottery simulators. Because I think the draft lottery is going to be so stupid. And I think like a team like Philly will win out of nowhere or something. And then just all those GMs are just going to look at their teams and be like, why do you keep winning?

Think about it, the Coyotes went on a run. They were winning some games. The Habs, I think they went on like a three- or four-game winning streak. Like oh my God, that would be probably the most fun or, well, fun depending on how you think about it, when it comes to the draft lottery.

It's like, when a team like out of nowhere-- Remember, I think it was 2017, the Devils won 1 and I think the Flyers got the second pick. And like Dallas got the third. And they moved from like seven or something?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Is that the Nolan Patrick draft or am I wrong?

OMAR: Yeah yeah, so Nico Hischier went first, Nolan Patrick went second, and then Miro Heiskanen went third.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Miro Heiskanen was third.

OMAR: And then Cale Makar went fourth. So yeah, that would be wild.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: You know what's funny actually? Oh, go ahead, Avry.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: I want to mention that technically there is one AHL team that only won one game in a season. It was 1970 Montreal Wanderers. They played six games and won one game. Why? Their arena burned down mid-season! [INTERPOSING VOICES] the rest of the year.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Damn that's tough.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: So technically the Montreal Wanderers winning only one game counts if you count the original AHL season where the arena burned down.