Bernalillo County sheriff pushes transparency through crime reporting
“The passenger artfully concealed the Vampire straw with other straws,” a TSA spokesman said.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A mob in the Haitian capital beat and burned 13 suspected gang members to death with gasoline-soaked tires Monday after pulling the men from police custody at a traffic stop, police and witnesses said. The horrific vigilante violence underlined public anger over the increasingly lawless situation in Port-au-Prince where criminal gangs have taken control over an estimated 60% of the city since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Six more burned bodies were laid in a nearby neighborhood later Monday, and some witnesses said that police killed them and residents set them on fire, but the AP could not verify the accounts independently.
The alleged victims of the woman known as "party mom" who allegedly hosted alcohol-fueled parties and watched her teenage guests have sex implored a judge to give her the maximum sentence if she pleads guilty.
The white Brooklyn Center police officer was sentenced to two years in prison for fatally shooting Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, when she mistook her gun for a Taser during a traffic stop
Kurt Rillema, 51, was arrested last week after he was linked to two separate violent rapes in Michigan and Pennsylvania
Taylen Mosley's father, Thomas, has been charged with murder in the boy's death and the stabbing death of Pashun Jeffery, Taylen's mother.
Jared Stephens, a homeless, schizophrenic man who committed an incomprehensible crime — and was sentenced to 150 years as a result — will get a second chance at a life outside prison
WARNING: This story contains graphic content some readers may find disturbing. Shannon Wall testified Monday about the search for his missing neighbour, Jamie Leard, almost two years ago. He was the third witness to testify Monday at Henry Pottie's trial on a charge of first-degree murder. Pottie is accused of killing Leard, 38, in Upper Cape on May 25, 2021. Upper Cape is about 83 kilometres east of Moncton. Wall testified he was searching for Leard on June 3, 2021, in Coburg, about 20 kilometr
Two people have been charged and police are searching for a third in connection with the fatal shooting of a young woman at a Mississauga gas station last December. In a news release on Monday, Peel police said investigators have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 30-year-old man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Pawanpreet Kaur. They say the man "intentionally went missing in September 2022 but [an] investigation has revealed this was part of a plan in the murder." The
Aaron Williams, 29, attacked his former partner at her mother's home in Aberbargoed, South Wales, while she was still in her bridesmaid dress.
The mother of a 10-year-old boy and her boyfriend were each sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for torturing and murdering the child, who was beaten, brutalized and starved in Southern California. Heather Barron, 33, and Kareem Leiva, 37, were convicted of first-degree murder involving torture last month in a nonjury trial. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta sentenced them both to life without the possibility of parole, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
A woman who coughed at a Vancouver Island grocery store employee during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic has been found guilty of assault by a judge in British Columbia. The incident occurred at a Save On Foods in Campbell River, B.C., on April 24, 2020, when social-distancing measures had been mandated by provincial public health officials. Judge Barbara Flewelling found Kimberly Woolman guilty of two counts of assault: one for the coughing incident, and the other for ramming a shopping
“I had this wake-up moment that ‘this is hurting people’” said former Fox News talent booker Abby Grossberg
Correction: A previous version of this story was unpublished on Monday shortly after it was posted because it contained incorrect information. The original story stated the accused pleaded guilty to a criminal charge, when in fact he pleaded not guilty. The reporter misheard the plea.Freedom Convoy organizer Chris Barber pleaded not guilty Monday to a new criminal charge for counselling others to disobey a court order in February 2022. The charge relates to an incident on Feb. 9, 2022 when Barbe
An investigation by the New York City Police Department determined the woman was not hurt or injured
Her daughter was locked in the backseat as the vehicle sped off, police said.
Harry set out a number of articles in The Sun newspaper which he claims were obtained by unlawful means.
WARNING: This article contains details of abuse. A former foster child is suing the province of British Columbia, alleging the Ministry of Children and Family Development [MCFD] failed to protect her when criminals sexually exploited her, coerced her to use street drugs and forced her into a "prostitution ring" in Prince George. The civil claim was filed on April 18, 2023, in the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Prince George. The claims have not been proven in court, and no statement of def
MugshotThe same day mourners gathered to say their final goodbyes to Chad Daybell’s late wife in October 2019, someone used the Gmail account associated with the Doomsday author’s future spouse to browse for wedding dresses in Hawaii, an Idaho detective revealed in court Monday.The Google search for “wedding dresses, wedding dresses in Kauai” was one of several suspicious searches that Rexburg Police Det. David Stubbs highlighted for Ada County jurors on Monday in Lori Vallow’s murder trial.Stub
Actor Danny Masterson drugged then raped three women at his Hollywood-area home between 2001 and 2003, a prosecutor told jurors Monday in his opening statement in the retrial of the star of “That ’70s Show.” Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller said Masterson put substances into drinks that he gave to a longtime girlfriend and two women he knew through friend circles around the Church of Scientology, all of whom Masterson is charged with raping. “The evidence will show that they were drugged," Mueller told the jury.