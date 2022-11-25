Berlin airport resumes flights after climate protest

STORY: Airport spokesman Jan-Peter Haack said air traffic stopped for around 90 minutes to make sure that "absolutely nobody would be hurt on airport terrain", with arriving flights diverted to other nearby airports. He added the incident affected about 3,000 to 4,000 passengers.

The activists from the Letzte Generation, meaning Last Generation, environmental group, which posted a video of their protest, had entered a taxiing area of the airport by cutting through fencing.

They demanded the government to stop subsidising air travel and expand cheap train travel offers instead, while slamming the COP27 global climate summit for making empty promises.

Police later detained them, according to the airport.