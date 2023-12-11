Berkeley Prep wins state title, now focuses on final exams
The Berkeley Preparatory School football team passed its toughest test of the season on Saturday — upsetting a top-15 nationally ranked team to win the first state title in school history. Turn the page to Monday morning, and the student-athletes have another test — their final exams. “It should come naturally,” wide receiver Dallas Golden said. “I feel academics comes first to be a student-athlete. I studied last night for a couple of hours. After exams, me and my teammates will celebrate a lot.”