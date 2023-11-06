Benton County, Arkansas, honors veterans with Operation Green Light
Benton County is joining in on a nationwide effort to honor veterans ahead of Veterans Day this Saturday.
A Ukrainian captain said strikes probably "significantly damaged" the missile carrier Askold, which hadn't even joined the Russian fleet yet.
The Kerch shipyard damaged in Ukraine’s successful Storm Shadow strike can be clearly seen in Planet Labs satellite images taken on Nov. 5 and published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Schemes project.
Zelenskyy slammed Ukrainian military commanders after soldiers were killed in a Russian airstrike during an apparent open-air award ceremony.
A further 880 Russian invaders have been eliminated in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, with total losses since the full-scale invasion began exceeding 305,000 military personnel, according to the latest General Staff report on Nov. 6.
"Are you tripping?" he asks the far-right Georgia Republican The post Stephen King Roasts Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Claim ‘Not One Single American Dollar’ Has Been Spent on Israel-Hamas War appeared first on TheWrap.
A video capturing the moment of the Ukrainian Air Force's Nov. 4 missile attack hit the shipyard in Russian-occupied Kerch was published by the Krymsky Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel.
According to the US Air Forces Central Command, the US dropped 7,423 bombs in Afghanistan in 2019.
Israel this week used its Arrow missile-defence system to shoot down a ballistic missile outside of Earth’s atmosphere, in what is believed to be the first combat ever to take place in space.
The New York Times reported Sunday that exposure to intense artillery fire may be to blame for US veterans reporting serious psychological issues.
The US imposed sanctions on Zala Aero, the Russian manufacturer of the Lancet drones, on Thursday. These lightweight drones have been one hurdle against Ukraine's counteroffensive.
In this article, we will be looking at 10 countries with most nuclear weapons in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global defense market, you can go directly to 5 Countries with Most Nuclear Weapons in the World. The global defense industry is a rapidly growing industry. Countries around […]
The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed one of Russia’s Pole-21 electronic warfare stations in the Tavria sector, Tavria operational group commander Oleksandr Tarnavskyi reported on Telegram on Nov. 5.
France will send dozens of armoured vehicles to the Lebanese army so it can properly carry out patrol missions in the country, France's defence minister said in remarks published on Monday. Speaking to Lebanon's L'Orient Le Jour newspaper after a trip to the country, Sebastien Lecornu said it was vital to beef up the Lebanese national army so that it could coordinate well with the United Nations peacekeeping force as tensions mount between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
Ukraine is also mourning the loss of 19 soldiers killed in a Russian strike on a military awards ceremony
JERUSALEM (AP) — At a time when world sentiment has begun to sour on Israel's devastating offensive in Gaza, the vast majority of Israelis, across the political spectrum, are convinced of the justice of the war. Still under rocket and missile attacks on several fronts, they have little tolerance for anyone railing against the steep toll the conflict has exacted on the other side. They have rallied to crush Hamas, which breached the country’s borders from the Gaza Strip, killing more than 1,400 p
Russian military forces carried out air strikes on a drone warehouse in Syria's Idlib governorate, the Russian Interfax news agency reported, citing Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, on Sunday. "The Russian Aerospace Forces launched an air strike ... against a warehouse of unmanned aerial vehicles of militants involved in shelling the positions of Syrian government troops," Kulit was quoted as saying.
The Israeli military on Sunday said it has exposed a network of Hamas tunnels, command centres and rocket launchers beneath and adjacent to hospitals in northern Gaza. "Hamas systematically exploits hospitals as part of its war machine," Israel's chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters.
Russian invaders tried to regain lost ground near Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Bakhmut sector of the front where the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five enemy attacks, according to the General Staff’s latest update on Nov. 6.
Pakistani authorities have stepped up security at military and other sensitive installations following the weekend attack by militants on an air base that damaged three grounded aircraft and destroyed a fuel tanker, security officials said Monday. A recently formed group, Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack in Mianwali, a city in eastern Punjab province, where police have repulsed multiple attacks by another group, the Pakistani Taliban, in recent months. Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan emerged earlier this year and has claimed multiple attacks, including the July 12 one on a security post in southwest Pakistan in which nine soldiers and a female passerby were killed.
Volodymyr Zelensky and a key advisor to the Ukrainian President have condemned an assessment by Ukraine’s military chief that the war with Russia is at a “stalemate,” deepening a feud in Kyiv which has heightened nerves about Western support for the conflict.