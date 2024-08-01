Will Benson's RBI double
Will Benson lines an RBI double into right-center field, cutting the Cubs' lead to 13-4 in the bottom of the 8th inning
The Chicago Cubs traded for third baseman Isaac Paredes, sending Christopher Morel and two minor-league pitchers to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Léon Marchand won gold in both the 200 butterfly and 200 backstroke. Previously, no swimmer had even medaled in both strokes. Marchand did it in 116 minutes.
The USA women's 3x3 basketball team dropped its second game, this time to Azerbaijan, 20-17, on Wednesday. They fell 17-13 to Germany on Tuesday.
Katie Ledecky claimed her eighth career gold medal.
Huske missed gold by just .13, getting out-touched by Sweden's Sarah Sjöström.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
An already miserable White Sox season found new depths in the franchise record book.
Holliday batted .271 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI in Triple-A since being demoted in April.
The NFL preseason is just days away and the 2024 season right around the corner, but Nate Tice and Matt Harmon have been stewing with some half-baked NFL takes they've been tinkering with off-season.
The Dodgers also traded with the Blue Jays for center fielder Kevin Kiermaier as Los Angeles added some needed outfield depth.
Head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed to media we'll have to wait just a bit longer to see new-look Chicago.
Team USA lost to Serbia 22-14 in its opening game in the men's 3x3 tournament.
Jazz Chisholm is fitting right in with the New York Yankees.
After a disappointing silver in Tokyo, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Cary and Sunisa Lee put the USA on top of the world.
Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann was hit in the face by a pitch in Monday's game with the Toronto Blue Jays. Despite that, he played the entire game.
Nada Hafez won her first-round match over American Elizabeth Tartakovsky.
Just hours before the men's triathlon was scheduled to enter the Seine, organizers postponed the race by one day.
On today's episode of the College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde revisit Dellenger's breaking news from Friday regarding the House case settlement. They dive deep into how it will impact scholarships across multiple sports, walk-ons, cutting sports and Title IX.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros talk about the men and women both having success for the United States in the olympics, the discipline handed down to the Canadian women’s soccer team and are joined by USMNT captain Tyler Adams.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?