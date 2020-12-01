Benny Snell is a must-add as COVID continues to disrupt fantasy leagues | The Lineup
After the Steelers placed running back James Conner on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Benny Snell could provide 10+ fantasy points in W12 and W13.
As expected, All-Star forward Anthony Davis is finalizing a five-year, $190 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Let's look at the candidates for MVP other than the obvious favorite.
The Steelers' recent draft success, including a surprisingly potent 2020 group, has helped them keep winning.
In a year where every team is eligible to compete in a bowl game, the list of available games is shrinking.
It’s not quite a crossroads or a fall from grace, but the NBA moves fast and franchises have to move faster.
The NBA faces an entirely new set of COVID-19 challenges than during its successful bubble season this summer.
The Broncos are treating their quarterbacks like the presidential line of succession.
Paul George laid out a lot of blame on Doc Rivers for last season's Clippers failures.
The NHL forward is relentlessly trying to box Jake Paul after the YouTuber KO'd former NBA player Nate Robinson.
Raptors head coach Nick Nurse is ready to embrace the unusual circumstances his team is facing during the 2020-21 NBA season. He also talks about the losses of Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, what to expect from rookies Malachi Flynn and Jalen Harris.
Joe Fisher, who has done play-by-play for Vanderbilt for 23 years, has resigned and entered rehab after a troubling on-air incident.
TORONTO — Jeff (The Silencer) Smith will face Keane Barry while fellow Canadian Matt (Ginga Ninja) Campbell takes on Scott Waites in the first round of the William Hill World Darts Championship. The 2.5-million-pound ($4.3 million) tournament starts Dec. 15 and runs through Jan. 3 at London's Alexandra Palace. The winner earns 500,000 pounds ($868,990). Ninety-six players from 29 countries are represented in the field. The tournament will be the first Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) event in the U.K., to feature a live crowd since March, with up to 1,000 fans at each session. Should Campbell advance he will face sixth seed Nathan Aspinall of England, who has been a semifinalist the last two years. But he has to get by Waites, a former Grand Slam of Darts winner and two-time BDO World Darts Champion. Smith would face No. 22 Chris Dobey in the second round if he beats Barry, an 18-year-old from Ireland. Peter Wright, the second seed from Scotland, will begin his title defence against either England's Steve West or India's Amit Gilitwala. World No. 1 Michael van Gerwen of the Netherlands will meet either Scotland's Ryan Murray or Philippines qualifier Lourence Ilagan. The draw sees the top 32 players from the PDC Order of Merit go through to round two, with the first round featuring the ProTour Order of Merit Qualifiers up against qualifiers and international representatives. Smith and Campbell combined last month to help Canada reach the quarterfinals of the BetVictor World Cup of Darts in Salzburg, Austria. Smith, a 45-year-old from Hampton, N.B., is the lone Canadian currently competing on the PDC Tour. He works at an auto body shop in nearby Saint John when he is not on the pro darts circuit. Smith's calendar has been restricted by the need to quarantine after being out of the country. He elected to skip the recent Ladbrokes Players Championship in England because of that. En route to the World Cup, he had to stop in England to get a COVID-19 test because Austria required a negative test within three days of entering and he couldn't get that in New Brunswick. Campbell is a 31-year-old welder from Hamilton. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2020 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
Ottawa has been named host city for the 2026 world men's and women's wheelchair basketball championships.Sixteen men's teams and a dozen women's international squads will compete for world titles over 11 days at Lansdowne Park, Aberdeen Pavilion, Carleton University and the University of Ottawa. Canadian Senator Chantal Petitclerc, winner of 14 wheelchair racing Paralympic gold medals, is honorary chair of the tournament.“Beyond the field of play, this event is about so much more than sport," Petitclerc said Thursday in a statement. "Our vision is to host a transformational event that empowers social change by moving people to feel, think and act differently towards wheelchair basketball and people with disabilities."Thursday's announcement coincided with International Day of Persons with Disabilities.The championship is held every four years. Canada will host a combined men's and women's world wheelchair championship for the first time. The 2014 women's tournament was held in Toronto, where Canada claimed gold. Edmonton was the site of the men's event in 1994."I have personally experienced the thrill of representing Canada and winning a gold medal on home soil,” Canadian women's team player Cindy Ouellet said. “As an athlete, there is no greater honour than competing at home in front of your family, friends and fellow Canadians."Canadian teams are contenders for gold. The women have won five gold and two bronze medals in the 30-year history of the tournament. Canada's men have reached the podium six times and took the title in 2006.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2020. The Canadian Press
Add two more competitions to the Calgary curling "bubble" that's slated to hold several events later this season. The Grand Slam of Curling said Thursday that it plans to host The Players' Championship and Champions Cup at Winsport's Canada Olympic Park in Calgary. Dates have yet to be finalized, but both bonspiels will likely be held in the spring. The announcement comes two days after Curling Canada first unveiled curling hub plans for the Alberta city. The federation intends to hold the 2021 men's and women's national championships, the mixed doubles championship and the men's world curling championship in Calgary. Curling Canada plans to adopt a similar model to the one the NHL used when it completed its pandemic-interrupted campaign by using "bubbles" in Toronto and Edmonton. Spectators were not allowed in the hockey venues and that will be the case for curling as well. Conditional on government approval, the proposed curling events will adhere to strict health guidelines to prioritize the safety of players, staff and all involved, Sportsnet said in a release. The Players' Championship was originally set for April 7-12 in Toronto. The Champions Cup had been scheduled to close out the Slam season from April 29-May 3 in Olds, Alta. "Exploring the hub city concept allows Sportsnet to support curlers as they return to the game they love, while delivering world-class competition to fans across Canada," said Rob Corte, vice-president of Sportsnet and NHL Production. “The safety and well-being of all those involved, including players, staff and organizers, will be of primary importance as we work hand in hand with our partners and health officials to host a safe and responsible event for all.” The Scotties Tournament of Hearts will likely kick things off in the bubble in late February. The Tim Hortons Brier is expected to be played in early March, followed by the mixed doubles competition. The men's worlds, a World Curling Federation event hosted by Curling Canada, are set for April 3-11. The women's world playdowns are scheduled for March 20-28 in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. Over the coming months, local event organizers will continue to work with the Public Health Agency of Canada to finalize event plans and health protocols, Sportsnet said. Competition format, prize money and broadcast details will also be announced at a later date. All games will be held on the Olympic-sized ice at the Markin MacPhail Centre. The first four events of the 2020-21 Grand Slam season were cancelled last spring. Sportsnet owns and operates the top-flight curling series. A total of $2.1 million in prize money is normally available each season on the Grand Slam circuit. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2020. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
The Lakers begin their title defense campaign against the LA Clippers on December 22.
Milton emerged as a star back in 2017 when the Knights went undefeated but suffered an extremely serious knee injury in 2018.
Golf helped make Kevin Blue who he is today, so it's only fitting that he returned to the sport that was so influential for him. Blue was named the new chief sport officer for Golf Canada on Thursday. He moved to golf's national governing body after five years as the athletic director for the University of California, Davis. "I'm extraordinarily passionate about Canadian golf as Canadian golf is what's given me so much in my life," said Blue. "It's an opportunity I'm really excited to take on, and something I couldn't really pass up." Growing up in Toronto, Blue played in provincial and national amateur competitions and spent time with Golf Canada’s national junior team. He also represented Canada at the 2001 Junior Golf World Cup in Japan. He attended Stanford University on a varsity golf scholarship, where he earned his B.A. in psychology, was a captain on the golf team, and an NCAA Academic All-American. Blue then attended Michigan State University, where he earned his Ph.D. in sport psychology and then completed an executive education program at Stanford University Graduate School of Business. After holding various leadership roles in Stanford's athletics department, he moved on to UC Davis. Blue oversaw a US$41-million athletic department at UC Davis, featuring 25 collegiate teams. He led record-setting fundraising campaigns at UC Davis that supported coaching endowments, and athlete scholarships. "I think the diversity of those experiences in the States at the NCAA Division 1 level hopefully has prepared me to work with everyone that's involved with Golf Canada to keep moving our programs forward," said Blue. The chief sport officer is responsible for key areas at Golf Canada, including membership, high-performance player development, as well as sport and junior programs. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2020. John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press
Alphonso Davies, who drew worldwide acclaim while helping Bayern Munich fill its trophy case in a remarkable 2020, has been named Canadian Men's Player of the Year. The 20-year-old from Edmonton also captured the award in 2018, then the youngest-ever winner of the men's award at age 18. He was named Canada's U-17 Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017. Canada Soccer, which will announce the women's award winner on Friday, said Davies earned a record vote total from Canadian media and coaches, finishing just ahead of Christine Sinclair’s record set in 2012. News of the men's award comes the same day that Davies, now a fixture at left back for the German champions, returned to first-team training after tearing ankle ligaments in Bayern's 5-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in late October. “To see what Alphonso Davies has accomplished this year is awe-inspiring for the next generation of players,” Canada coach John Herdman said in a statement. “His achievements have raised the flag in our sport higher than anyone else in our lifetime on the men’s side of the game and he has helped put this country as a football country on the world map. Converted to fullback by Bayern, Davies has turned heads with his speed and ability to create attacks. Bayern veteran Thomas Mueller dubbed him the Bayern Road Runner after the pacey cartoon character. In June, Davies was named Bundesliga rookie of the year in voting by fans, clubs and the media. Kicker magazine, a German sports magazine that focuses mainly on football, included him in its Bundesliga team of the season. This week ESPN ranked Davies as the second-best left fullback in the world, behind Liverpool's Andy Robertson. He was third in voting for the Golden Boy award won by Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The annual award, run by Italian newspaper Tuttosport, honours the best young player in Europe. And he was shortlisted as a nominee for UEFA's Team of the Year and Defender of the Year, Davies shone on the biggest stage. In an 8-2 beatdown of Barcelona in Champions League quarterfinal play in August, he set up Bayern's fifth goal in the 63rd minute with a sensational run down the left flank. Davies beat three Barca players, befuddling Portuguese international Nelson Semedo before racing past several more defenders into the penalty box and sending a perfect pass to Joshua Kimmich to slot in from close range. "That was unbelievable," Kimmich said later. "Even I was a bit ashamed when I celebrated. He gets 99 per cent of the credit for the goal. I only had to get the ball over the line." Davies, who turned 20 on Nov. 2, also excelled in Bayern's 3-0 win at Chelsea in the first leg of their round-of-16 Champions League tie in late February. Davies made a lightning run down the left flank and crossed to Robert Lewandowski for a tap-in in the 76th minute. "Alphonso Davies' parents fled Liberia in the civil war. He was born in a refugee camp in Ghana and moved to Canada when he was five. Here he is playing beautifully for Bayern at 19. What a wonderful story,'' former England striker Gary Lineker, now an analyst with BBC Sport, posted on Twitter. "Alphonso Davies is a world-class left back,'' added former U.S. international Stuart Holden. "Top five in world soccer right now easy." The six-foot, 165-pound Davies set a Bundesliga speed record out in a 1-0 win at Werder Bremen that earned the Bavarian powerhouse an eighth straight league title. He was clocked at 36.51 km/h in the first half against Bremen, according to the Bundesliga. That erased the fastest recorded speed in league history (36.19 km/h by Dortmund's Achraf Hakimi) since detailed data collection began in 2011. In 2020, Davies has helped Bayern to the Champions League and Bundesliga titles, the DFB Cup, UEFA Super Cup and DFL-Supercup. He is the first Canadian male to lift the Champions League trophy. Covering the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons from January through October 2020, Davies featured in 33 matches and scored two goals and six assists. Along the way, he was chosen Canada Soccer’s Player of the Month in February, July and August as well as FC Bayern’s Player of the Month and the Bundesliga’s Rookie of the Month in May. The young Canadian international joined Bayern from the Vancouver Whitecaps in a then-MLS record US$22-million transfer. The deal was done in July 2018 but Davies finished out the MLS season before joining Bayern in January 2019. In April, he signed a contract extension with Bayern that will keep him with the German champions through June 2025. Davies has won 17 caps for Canada, with five goals and seven assists. Off the pitch, he has attracted a huge social media following with 3.1 million followers, 2.9 million on TikTok. on Instagram and 233,000 on Twitter. A former refugee, Davies became a Supporter of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees this year, using his platforms and his public profile to raise awareness and fundraise in support of refugees. “Alphonso has to be commended for his passion and spirit with which he plays, but also for his ability to connect with people off the field," said Herdman. "He is a real ambassador for our sport in Canada and on the global stage.” The Canadian Players of the Year Awards are presented by Allstate. Past winners of the Canadian Players of the Year Award 2019: Jonathan David and Ashley Lawrence 2018: Alphonso Davies and Christine Sinclair 2017: Atiba Hutchinson and Kadeisha Buchanan 2016: Atiba Hutchinson and Christine Sinclair 2015: Atiba Hutchinson and Kadeisha Buchanan 2014: Atiba Hutchinson and Christine Sinclair 2013: Will Johnson and Christine Sinclair 2012: Atiba Hutchinson and Christine Sinclair 2011: Dwayne De Rosario and Christine Sinclair 2010: Atiba Hutchinson and Christine Sinclair 2009: Simeon Jackson and Christine Sinclair 2008: Julian de Guzman and Christine Sinclair 2007: Dwayne De Rosario and Christine Sinclair 2006: Dwayne De Rosario and Christine Sinclair 2005: Dwayne De Rosario and Christine Sinclair 2004: Paul Stalteri and Christine Sinclair 2003: Pat Onstad and Charmaine Hooper 2002: Jason deVos and Charmaine Hooper 2001: Paul Stalteri and Andrea Neil 2000: Craig Forrest and Christine Sinclair 1999: Jim Brennan and Geraldine Donnelly 1998: Tomasz Radzinski and Silvana Burtini 1997: Mark Watson and Janine Helland 1996: Paul Peschisolido and Geraldine Donnelly 1995: Alex Bunbury and Charmaine Hooper 1994: Craig Forrest and Charmaine Hooper 1993: Alex Bunbury --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2020 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
