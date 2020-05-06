Benny the Ice-Skating Dog Takes on Toilet Paper Hurdle During Las Vegas Lockdown

Benny, the ice-skating dog, showed-off another athletic skill during the coronavirus pandemic – hurdling a stack of toilet paper rolls at home in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Owner Cheryl DelSangro filmed this April 24 video, which shows Benny nearly completing the jump with the toilet paper wall intact, knocking down just two rolls with his leap.

She told Storyful that it was Benny’s way of “having some fun” during the lockdown. Nevada governor Steve Sisolak issued a stay-at-home order for the state on April 1 in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19. Credit: Cheryl DelSangro via Storyful