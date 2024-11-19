Bennedict Mathurin with the hoop & harm

Gil replaced Gerrit Cole in the Yankees' rotation during spring training, then did his best Gerrit Cole impression.
In the NFC, essentially three playoff spots remain up for grabs with six teams vying for them.
Just 31 teams have been eliminated from bowl contention.
Daniel Jones' Giants career is likely over.
Week 11's Sunday slate is in the books and there were performances and injuries that will have long term fantasy implications. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the action and place the games in three categories: Games we care about the most, games we sort of care about and games that could have been an email.
Yes, the game-winning field goal attempt was blocked. That shouldn't distract Chicago from encouraging signs in its first game post-Shane Waldron.
A group of tight ends who are only started in the most dire of circumstances showed out in Week 11. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts breaks down their performances.
The Seahawks snapped a six-game losing skid against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Week 11's top fantasy developments, including a huge bounce-back performance for Anthony Richardson.
Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense came alive, but a late special teams error prevented them from snapping the losing streak against their bitter rival.
The 98-yard touchdown pass was the longest offensive play in the NFL season, but it wasn't the longest play in Titans history.
The Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen rivalry saw a legendary chapter written on Sunday.
The Cougars failed to score a second-half touchdown.
The Gators are 5-5 and have a game vs. 1-9 Florida State to end the season.
Georgia kept its playoff hopes alive with a big win over Tennessee.
Iamaleava missed the second half of the Vols' win over Mississippi State in Week 11. He's set to start Saturday night.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson made it clear the NFC East runs through Philly, which looks like the case this season even if it hasn't always been the case in the recent past.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman are joined by ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan as they discuss which teams intrigue them the most this offseason before making their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his Week 11 starts and sits to help set your lineups.
Here are evaluator consensus for five of the top QBs in this class, as well as why it feels a lot like the 2024 RB class — with one major variable.