Bennedict Mathurin with the big dunk

The Chiefs, Ravens and Bills (and oh yeah the Jets) have all made big moves for wide receivers the past couple weeks. Here's how those additions may help — or hinder — their playoff hopes.
The Dodgers can win the championship tonight, but the Yankees are hoping to force a Game 6.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis "Ice" Young list off the best NBA players under 28 years old and then address why fights in the NBA are not as frequent, or as violent, as they used to be.
Meet the most intriguing players and coaches in college basketball this season.
With key contributions from the bottom of the lineup and another shutdown outing by the bullpen, the Yankees rediscovered their swagger and stole some momentum
Week 8 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 9. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 9 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
The Yankees scored 11 runs in Game 4 to fend off a sweep in this Fall Classic.
The confrontation came two years after an infamous fight in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the premiere matchup of Week 10 between Ohio State and Penn State. They debate if Ryan Day or James Franklin has more pressure on their shoulders to win this matchup in Happy Valley.
The Texans lost one of their star players to an injury.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 9 PPR flex rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 9 PPR tight end rankings.
Welcome to the definitive NBA Power Rankings. Let us get to evaluating the vibes.
Amari Cooper, DeAndre Hopkins and Davante Adams all went to different teams the past few weeks. Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller investigates the fallout now that recency bias has faded.
Shohei Ohtani was limited as the Dodgers topped the Yankees to go up 3-0, but it didn't much matter.
Buehler pitched 5 scoreless innings in Game 3 as the Dodgers took a 3-0 series lead on the Yankees.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to the news that Manchester United sacked Erik ten Hag, review the MLS playoff matches from the weekend, and recap Barcelona's El Clásico victory.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don gives his thoughts on all of Sunday's Week 8 results.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the story of Week 8's Sunday action.
On National Tight Ends Day, more NFL players at the celebrated position scored touchdowns than in the unofficial holiday's first six years.