Bennedict Mathurin with a 2-pointer vs the Oklahoma City Thunder
Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers) with a 2-pointer vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 12/26/2024
Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers) with a 2-pointer vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 12/26/2024
Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey played together for only the fourth time this season.
Embiid has suffered orbital fractures on each side of his face during his career.
Seattle suffered a heartbreaking loss to Minnesota in Week 16 that dealt a blow to the team's playoff chances.
Last year's games, on normal television, averaged 29 million.
It's the last "Thursday Night Football" matchup of the year — what's in store for fantasy football managers? Mo Castillo goes to the tale of the tape for Seahawks-Bears.
Here's a look at Week 17 of the NFL season from a betting perspective.
Scott Pianowski has six players who could offer a surprise boost to your championship chances.
Anthony Davis stepped wrong in the lane and rolled his ankle hard on Wednesday night in San Francisco.
Reid addressed Kansas City's postgame locker room dressed in full Santa regalia. Because, of course he did.
Jackson set the NFL record for most career rushing yards and also threw a pair of touchdowns.
Alex Caruso landed in Oklahoma City last offseason, and he became eligible for an extension on Saturday.
Sophie Hediger, who competed at the Beijing Olympics for Switzerland, reached the podium twice this season for the first time in her career.
The Red Sox have rebuilt their rotation this winter but could still use a right-handed bat.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR tight end rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR running back rankings.
It was an incredible year in sports, which means 2024 saw a plethora of iconic images from around the world that captured the biggest moments from the Olympics, the Super Bowl and much more. Check out 10 of the best below:
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 half-PPR flex rankings.
Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller delivers her final pieces of advice for securing a trophy this season.
The Eagles had the NFL's longest winning streak before Sunday.
Mills, a senior captain, led the Irish in sacks before getting hurt in the CFP matchup with Indiana.