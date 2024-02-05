Bennedict Mathurin with the And-1!

The Canadian Press

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Rain and a raging wind on Sunday caused the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to be postponed, leading to the third Monday finish in the last six years. But that assumes it can even be played on Monday. Wyndham Clark two-putted for birdie on his final hole on Saturday for a tournament-record 60 and finished the day with a one-shot lead over Ludvig Aberg. Clark would be declared the winner if the final round cannot be completed. More rain was in the forecast