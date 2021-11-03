Benjamin volleyball advances to regional finals
Benjamin knocks off Jupiter Christian to advance to the regional finals.
The Atlanta Braves knocked out the Houston Astros to claim their first World Series since 1995.
The Chicago Blackhawks held settlement talks Tuesday with an attorney for Kyle Beach, who is suing the team for allegedly covering up a sexual assault in 2010.
Auston Matthews scored twice and Jack Campbell posted a 26-save shutout for the Maple Leafs in a 4-0 win over a depleted Golden Knights lineup.
Ruggs was charged with DUI resulting in death after a reported car accident early Tuesday morning.
Golden Knights netminder Robin Lehner took time to share his heartfelt support for Kyle Beach after a tough loss in Toronto on Tuesday.
A third-party investigation by an independent law firm found Cheveldayoff was among a group of team leaders who discussed allegations by prospect Kyle Beach against video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010.
Soler Power was on full display this World Series.
The Ben Simmons standoff keeps getting uglier.
Mitch Marner finally snapped his 16-game scoreless streak during the 5-4 OT win over the Detroit Red Wings. The Toronto winger looks to have rediscovered some confidence and Marner's magic will be essential if the Leafs are to make this season more successful than last.
Students at a Pittsburgh-area high school have been banned from attending its hockey games after sexually explicit chants rained down on a female goalie.
The wife of a former coach in the Penguins organization is preparing to a file a sexual assault lawsuit against the organization and former assistant GM Bill Guerin.
The Bulls are a team built in DeRozan's image.
The pain of dealing Miller hit home for Paton. But that doesn't mean the trade was a bad deal for the Broncos -- or anyone else involved.
If this excerpt is any indication, Pippen's forthcoming memoir is going to be a barn-burner.
Timothy Liljegren has supplanted Justin Holl in the Maple Leafs defensive pecking order.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be breathing fresh air thanks to Man United's 3-0 victory vs. Spurs on the weekend, but he can't rest his laurels with superior cross-town rivals Man City marching into Old Trafford.
PHOENIX (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 22 points, Chris Paul added 14 points and 18 assists and the Phoenix Suns rallied for a 112-100 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. Paul is now third in NBA history with 10,346 career assists, passing both Mark Jackson and Steve Nash. The 36-year-old shook off a slow start with a vintage performance in the second half, when he scored all of his points and dished 10 assists. The Suns improved to 3-3 this season. The Pelicans fell to 1-7. Lit
HOUSTON (AP) — Freddie Freeman thrust both arms in the air, let out a scream, and tucked the baseball into his back pocket. A moment later, he was in the middle of the celebration, swarmed by his Atlanta Braves teammates. Fittingly, it was their longtime star first baseman who caught the final out on a throw from shortstop Dansby Swanson as the Braves won their first World Series title since 1995. Freeman also homered and had an RBI double in their 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 6 on Tu
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders released Henry Ruggs III just hours before the promising young receiver faced an initial court appearance on multiple felony charges after a fiery predawn vehicle crash that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. The 22-year-old Ruggs and his passenger were hospitalized with unspecified injuries that police said did not appear life-threatening after the Chevrolet Corvette he was driving slammed at high speed into the rear of a Toyota
HAMILTON — Forge FC made history Tuesday and did so in style. The Hamilton side dug itself out of a 3-1 first-leg deficit with a 3-0 win over Costa Rica’s Santos de Guapiles for a 4-3 aggregate victory in their Scotiabank CONCACAF League quarterfinal. In doing so, Forge became the first Canadian Premier League side to qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League, the flagship club competition in North and Central America and the Caribbean. The CONCACAF League is a 22-team feeder tournament that sen