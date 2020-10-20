Benjah the Bulldog Rides a Sled in the Montana Snow

Montana resident Andrew Boyle took his pet bulldog out for a sled ride in Great Falls on October 17. The video shows Benjah the bulldog hopping on a sled as his owner pulls the sled along the snowy ground.

Boyle told Storyful his dog learned to sled after a “boring” snow day. Since then Benjah can’t get enough of sledding and refuses to stay home on cold days.

“Benjah is a 3-year-old red brindle bulldog. We got him from a breeder here in Montana,” said Boyle. “Since the day we got him, he has been a giant wrecking ball of energy, definitely an unusual bulldog as most are known for sleeping, eating, and being lazy.” Credit: Andrew Boyle via Storyful