Benin hopes its cotton can boost its economy

STORY: On a large factory floor in southwestern Benin, dozens of young people are cutting, stitching and assembling cotton shirts.

It’s part of a major push by the West African country to develop its textile sector.

Benin is Africa’s leading cotton producer.

But it exports almost all of that raw.

Now, an initiative is underway to create jobs and revenue by processing the cotton locally, with the goal of exporting apparel to consumer markets in Europe, Asia, Africa and the United States.

Letondji Beheton is the managing director of the Glo Djigbe industrial zone - known as GDIZ.

It is an area that aims to process Benin's agricultural and mining products, in order to create jobs and improve the country’s economy.

It started two years ago as the result of a partnership between the government and Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms (Arise IIP) - a pan-African venture.

Beheton says the zone will include textile factories as well as cashew and pharmaceutical processing units.

Although the systems are not yet in place to get cotton from field to factory, GDIZ has started training about 1,000 garment workers using imported materials for now.

In just over a year, the industrial zone hopes to employ 15,000 people in three textile factories.

That will have a processing capacity of about 40,000 tonnes of cotton fiber.

Which is good news for cotton farmers like Leonard Madjaedou.

He says he is certain he will earn more when the GDIZ begins its activities.

Adding that he has already benefited from government support to boost his yields.