Bengals vs. Steelers highlights Week 18
Watch highlights from the Week 18 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2024 NFL season.
Watch highlights from the Week 18 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2024 NFL season.
Saturday night's game had some playoff implications for both teams.
The final week of the NFL season is here.
The Broncos needed a win on Saturday night to clinch a playoff berth in Week 17.
Last year's games, on normal television, averaged 29 million.
AFC and NFC playoff spots are on the line throughout the day as the postseason picture continues to clear up with the season winding down.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is not simply concerned that the Steelers are losing. He’s concerned with how and why and, quite frankly, when the losses are mounting.
Patrick Mahomes threw three TDs, and Kansas City also had five sacks and forced two turnovers while clinching home-field advantage in their quest to win a third straight Super Bowl.
Reid addressed Kansas City's postgame locker room dressed in full Santa regalia. Because, of course he did.
The Bengals have a challenge to sign Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.
The Ravens still need some help. If the Steelers and Ravens win out, Pittsburgh would win the AFC North based on the third tiebreaker, which would be a better record against common opponents.
The Browns pulled out a win against the Steelers two weeks ago, but not this time.
Philadelphia has now equaled the Lions' record atop the NFC standings.
The NFL has not always fined players for using the kettles at AT&T Stadium during touchdown celebrations.
The break-in follows a string of high-profile burglaries targeting other athletes, including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
Pittsburgh has snuck into the wild-card round only to get dominated a couple times this decade, but this year's team should have much higher aims.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski highlights the best (and worst) playoff schedules for receivers around the league.
The Cowboys seemed to have a huge blocked punt right after the two-minute warning, which would have given them great field position in a tied game.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 14 quarterback rankings.
The Vikings purchased the seats on the secondary market and offered them to season ticket-holders.
Osaka was leading Clara Tauson 6-4 before receiving attention from trainers for her abdomen.