Bengals re-sign rookie long snapper Adomitis

Host Charles McDonald is joined first by the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Alexander to recap the latest news around the NFL (Eric Bieniemy to the Commanders, Daniel Jones' contract and more) before diving into the Texans and what moves we can expect from new head coach Demeco Ryans this offseason. Later, Charles is joined by the Athletic's Nate Tice to do a deep dive on the top four quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft.