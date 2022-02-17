Bengals Ja'Marr Chase surprises people in the drive-thru at Raising Cane's in Cincinnati

The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022
BEIJING (AP) — Joey Mantia is finally taking home his first medal in his third Olympics. The 36-year-old American, along with Casey Dawson and Emery Lehman, earned the bronze in team pursuit on Tuesday. It was the second speedskating medal for the United States in Beijing. Erin Jackson won gold in the 500 meters. “I feel like the weight has been lifted in a sense,” Mantia said. “Now I can just kind of breathe.” At 36 years, 8 days, Mantia is the oldest medalist in team pursuit, breaking the mark