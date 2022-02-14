Bengals Fans Brave Cold in Downtown Cincinnati to Watch Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals fans braved chilly Cincinatti weather to watch their team play against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13.

This footage, filmed and posted to Twitter by Jed Portman, shows fans watching the Super Bowl on a big screen at Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday evening. According to reports, the temperature was as low as 21 F (- 6 C).

According to local media, fans began gathering in the downtown area about 10 hours before kick-off. Credit: Jed Portman via Storyful