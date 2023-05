The Canadian Press

HAMILTON — The change of scenery has been invigorating for veteran CFL quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell. The 33-year-old Texan participated in his first on-field workout Thursday at the Hamilton Tiger-Cats rookie camp at Ron Joyce Stadium. Mitchell played his first 10 CFL seasons with Calgary before signing a three-year deal with the Ticats, who had acquired his rights from the Stampeders. "It's been amazing," Mitchell said. "Honestly, I wouldn't say it's been a refresh because I love this game and