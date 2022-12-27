Ben Simmons with an assist vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Canadian Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The No. 1 seed in the NFC is still on the table for the Eagles. So is starting banged-up quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts missed Philadelphia’s loss to Dallas because of a sprained right shoulder — a defeat that denied the Eagles the NFC East championship and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Had the Eagles clinched those top spots, the need to have Hurts play again this season would have been erased. Yet, even at 13-2, the Eagles need their star QB to try to win one of the final two