Ben Simmons with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks
Ben Simmons (Brooklyn Nets) with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 10/27/2024
Ben Simmons (Brooklyn Nets) with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 10/27/2024
Though the Lakers control their own preseason schedule, LeBron James isn’t happy about flying halfway across the country for their game against the Bucks on Thursday night.
Following Week 9, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde overreact to the outcomes of Texas A&M vs. LSU, Notre Dame vs. Navy and Colorado vs. UCF. They discuss the quick progression of this Texas A&M program in Mike Elko's first year and how it relates to Notre Dame's playoff hopes.
The two clubs meet at midseason, trying to pick up the pieces after rough starts to stay in the NFC playoff race.
Miami finally looked like a big-boy offense again. Unfortunately it still lost a heartbreaker to Arizona, and at 2-5, that can't happen anymore.
Richardson had a dismal first half in the 23-20 loss to Houston, going 2-for-15 passing and throwing a costly interception just before halftime.
Bozeman was flagged for protecting his quarterback from a cheap shot by Saints DL Nathan Shepherd that could have injured Herbert — an offsetting penalty that doesn't quite seem fair.
The Buffaloes are ranked for the first time since Week 4 of the 2023 season.
Reddick went from third to first on the final lap.
Green Bay went on to win 30-27 on a last-second field goal, with Love replaced by Malik Willis.
Daniels and Noah Brown were the heroes for the Commanders.
The Jaguars punter had what could be the punt of the year, booming a 73-yard kick that pinned the Packers back at their 2-yard line.
Rice is 2-6 after making bowl games in each of the past two seasons.
A very close call for Atlanta's Pitts as he appeared to ease up heading into the end zone.
There are just five weeks remaining in the regular season.
The playoff race tightened considerably with some wild Saturday night results.
Quinn Ewers threw three first-half TD passes.
Cook signed with the Cowboys one week before the start of the regular season.
It turns out audiences are very interested in a Yankees-Dodgers World Series featuring Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
The Dodgers won Game 1 in the most dramatic fashion.
We may say this isn’t a game that’s about quarterback money, but when it’s over, take a walk through the fan base of whichever quarterback loses this game.