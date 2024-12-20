Ben Sheppard sends the shot away

The Chargers continue their surprising bounce-back season under first-year coach Jim Harbaugh.
The Eagles are great, and the Lions are still the betting favorite to win the conference. But Nate Tice is a firm believer in what two other teams from the NFL's black-and-blue division are doing.
Just before the College Football Playoff kicks off, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Forde provide a final preview of the 12-team bracket. They discuss the potential for five to six different teams to have a chance at winning the national championship and share their betting picks for each game.
The new College Football Playoff is here.
The Commanders face the Eagles this weekend with little hope of catching them in the NFC East, but the franchise's future is definitely bright. When was the last time you could say that?
Others won championships or Olympic medals, but only Caitlin Clark lifted two sports to unseen heights in a single year.
New York's new big man has helped power one of the best offenses in the NBA.
While 2024 was an incredible year in sports, it was also one that saw the deaths of so many legends — some beloved, some polarizing, but all who undoubtedly made their mark on sports history.
It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back for one final time for the 2024 fantasy season with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. To start the show, Harmon and Tice do a deep dive on the news of the week that the Falcons are making Michael Penix QB1 in Atlanta. The two examine what this means for Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix going forward and the immediate fantasy impact it has on the Falcons skill players.
The series will reportedly feature 10 of the conference's teams, but top programs Georgia, Texas and Alabama opted out of it.
With three games left in the regular season, Charles McDonald sizes up a sad race for the top pick, lavishes godlike praise on Josh Allen, and laughs at an awesomely bad game from the weekend.
Caroline Fenton & Adam Breneman break down each of the four, first round, College Football Playoff games for this upcoming weekend.
After railing against the expanded CFP, Dabo Swinney and Clemson are now benefitting most from it. They're still alive and have another chance to stun the college football world at Texas.
The 12-team playoff kicks off Friday night in South Bend.
In this jam-packed episode of Football 301, hosts Nate Tice and Matt Harmon break down each top NFL contender's biggest concern that could send them home early in January.
Michael Penix Jr. is slated to finish the Falcons' season at quarterback with the playoffs at stake.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 16 quarterback rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 16 defense rankings.
Maximilian Kissel scored in sudden-death overtime to lift Vermont to a 2-1 win over Marshall on Monday night.
Let’s set the table for what’s sure to be a thrilling conclusion to the league's in-season tournament.