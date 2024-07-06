Ben Rortvedt nabs Leody Taveras at second
Ben Rortvedt makes a strong throw to nab Leody Taveras trying to steal second base in the bottom of the 3rd inning
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Jared Jones won't throw for approximately two weeks after going on the IL.
Carlos Alcaraz rallied from a set down to defeat Frances Tiafoe in five sets 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."
Merih Demiral threw up a "wolf" salute that is commonly associated with a far-right Turkish nationalist group after scoring a goal on Tuesday in Germany.
Fred Zinkie examines sell-high and buy-low candidates for fantasy baseball managers to consider.
Portugal advances to face France in Friday's quarterfinal.
Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford shined on "Sunday Night Baseball," hitting for the cycle against the Baltmore Orioles.
The co-main event for UFC 303 was changed four times, with Ige stepping up on a few hours' notice.
A former Minnesota Timberwolves analyst was fired after allegedly stealing proprietary files from the team's head of analytics.
Krysten Peek, Tom Haberstroh & Lamar Hurd react to night one of the 2024 NBA draft, including the selection of four French players, Zach Edey going to Memphis within the top ten and why there's a chance Bronny James might not be wearing purple and gold in his future.
Jhonkensy Noel had quite an MLB debut.
The second round of the NBA Draft will kick off on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.
Tennessee closed out the College World Series with back-to-back wins over the Aggies to win the national championshp.
He made it barehanded by the upper-deck railing.
The burgeoning Fever-Sky WNBA rivalry delivered again on Sunday, with the Sky overcoming a 15-point deficit to beat the Fever 88-87.
If you are a Chiefs fan and a Hallmark movie fan, this is made for you.
Max Scherzer led the Rangers to a 4-0 win over the Royals on Sunday afternoon in his first start of the season.
The Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time.
Stoney led the club to two trophies since being hired as its first-ever head coach.