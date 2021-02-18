Ben McLemore with a 2-pointer vs the Philadelphia 76ers
Ben McLemore (Houston Rockets) with a 2-pointer vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 02/17/2021
SEVILLE, Spain — Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund ended Sevilla’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday. The hosts took the lead early through Suso Fernández but Dortmund rallied with a goal by Mahmoud Dahoud and Haaland’s double before halftime at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium. Luuk de Jong scored Sevilla's late second goal to improve the Spanish team's chances in the return leg. The win ended Sevilla’s good run and put Dortmund back on track after a series of poor results that had left coach Edin Terzic under pressure in Germany. The second leg will be on March 9 in Germany. In the other round-of-16 match on Wednesday, Porto defeated Juventus 2-1 at home. Suso opened the scoring for Sevilla in the seventh minute with a shot from outside the area that deflected off two defenders before finding the net. The visitors equalized when Dahoud fired a right-footed, long-range shot into the top corner in the 19th. The 20-year-old Haaland put the visitors ahead in the 27th from inside the area after a nice give-and-go exchange of passes with Jadon Sancho, then added to the lead in the 43rd from close range after a fast breakaway for his 18th goal in 13 Champions League games. The Norwegian forward only trails Kylian Mbappé as the player with most Champions League goals before his 21st birthday. The 22-year-old Mbappé, who scored a hat trick in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-1 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, scored 19 goals before turning 21. De Jong pulled Sevilla closer with a goal from a set piece in the 84th. Dortmund travelled to Spain having won only one of its last six German league matches. It had lost its last four away matches in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Sevilla’s last loss in all competitions had been a 2-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid in the Spanish league in January. It was coming off a league win against Huesca and a 2-0 victory over Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Sevilla, the reigning Europa League champion, is playing in the Champions League for the first time since 2018, when it lost to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. Dortmund is playing in the round of 16 for the seventh time in eight seasons, but it last made it to the quarterfinals in 2017, when it lost to Monaco. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
PORTO, Portugal — Porto scored at the start of each half to beat Juventus 2-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday. Mehdi Taremi gave Porto the lead after just 63 seconds after a defensive mixup by Juventus gifted him an easy finish, and Moussa Marega netted 19 seconds into the second half. Federico Chiesa scored what could prove to be a vital away goal for Juventus in the 82nd minute. “Our approach changed after a minute, because when you concede like that after a minute you lose confidence,” Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said. “The lads let their heads drop a but and they (Porto) could play the match they wanted, closing themselves up and counterattacking. “Luckily we managed to get back on track for the return match with Chiesa's goal. We shouldn’t have played this type of match and it’s a pity, we could have done better. We had prepared a different game.” Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was kept quiet on his return to his homeland as the visitors struggled to make an impact, although the Portugal international did have a penalty appeal waved away in the final seconds of stoppage time. The second leg will be on March 9 in Turin. “Juventus had its first dangerous shot only in the 70th minute and we are talking about the Italian champion, a very strong team with some of the best players in the world,” Porto coach Sérgio Conceição said. "That shows the solidity of our performance. “We could have made it 3-0. ... It is bittersweet: the players did not deserve the goal we conceded.” Juventus beat Porto home and away without conceding a goal the last time the two sides met at the same stage four years ago. But it gifted Porto the lead after barely a minute when Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur attempted to play a back pass to goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, not realizing Taremi was right behind him to intercept and slot home from six yards. Juventus appeared to lack energy and ideas and its night got worse in the 35th when captain Giorgio Chiellini limped off with a calf injury. Porto was even quicker off the mark at the start of the second half when Wilson Manafá ran down the right before rolling across for Marega to turn in at the near post. Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo brought on forward Álvaro Morata shortly after the hour mark for Weston McKennie. Morata had scored six goals in as many Champions League appearances this season and Juventus looked more dangerous after he came on. Porto hadn't conceded a goal at home in the Champions League this season but that streak came to an end when Adrien Rabiot burst down the left and crossed for Chiesa to fire a first-time shot into the far corner. Chiesa became the first Juventus player apart from Ronaldo to score in a Champions League knockout game since Blaise Matuidi in 2018. That appeared to wake Juventus up and it came close to snatching what would have been an undeserved draw. Ronaldo was left furious when he went down under a challenge from Zaidu Sanusi seconds before the full-time whistle and the incident was not looked at on video review. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 31 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists and hit a key jumper late to help the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Houston Rockets 118-113 on Wednesday night. Seth Curry scored 25 points and Tobias Harris added 24 for the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Ben Simmons (illness) didn’t play for the 76ers a game after scoring a career-high 42 points and adding nine rebounds and 12 assists. John Wall scored 28 points for the short-handed Rockets. Houston, playing without injured starters P.J. Tucker and Victor Oladipo, has lost seven in a row. DeMarcus Cousins and Jae'Sean Tate had 19 points each and Eric Gordon contributed 17. The 76ers led by 29 points in the second half and looked on their way to an easy victory when Tyrese Maxey’s two free throws made it 100-82 with 10:07 to play. But Philadelphia relaxed enough to let Houston slowly back into the contest. Gordon’s 3-pointer with 3:54 remaining cut the margin under double-digits for the first time since early in the second quarter, pulling the Rockets within 108-99. Then, Wall scored eight straight points, the last two on a pair of free throws with 1:28 left, to make it 110-107. Embiid answered with a baseline, 12-foot jump shot and the 76ers made enough free throws in the final minute to hold on. Embiid returned to the lineup after sitting out Monday’s 134-123 loss at Utah due to back stiffness. The 76ers’ big man looked sluggish at times in the first half and grabbed at his back after getting his shot blocked by Cousins with 47.8 seconds left in the first half. Before entering Philadelphia’s locker room, Embiid sat on a chair, stretched and grimaced. He looked more spry at the start of the second half, scoring early with a pair of layups and a short jumper. And he looked fine when Philadelphia needed him the most in crunch time. SIMMONS SITS Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said Simmons’ illness wasn’t related to COVID-19. “You cannot say that word,” Rivers jokingly told a reporter when asked if Simmons’ absence had to do with the virus. TIP-INS Rockets: Rockets coach Stephen Silas said the Rockets were planning to fly home after the game but were keeping an eye on the weather situation in Houston following a winter storm that left much of the city without power or heat. ... Tucker (bruised left quad) missed his second straight contest. The veteran forward ended his 267-game ironman streak when he missed Monday’s 131-119 loss at Washington. ... Oladipo (right foot) sat for the third consecutive game. 76ers: Shake Milton (ankle) missed his fourth straight game. Milton went through a healthy workout in the pregame. ... Improved to 12-2 at home. UP NEXT Rockets: Scheduled to host Dallas on Friday night. 76ers: Host Chicago on Friday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA Aaron Bracy, The Associated Press
DETROIT — Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves for his first career shutout and fellow rookie Philipp Kurashev scored a pretty goal in the Chicago Blackhawks' 2-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. The Blackhawks are 4-0 against the Original Six rival Red Wings this season. They have won three straight overall and six of their last seven. Alex DeBrincat added an empty-net goal with 58 seconds remaining. On the winner, Kurashev weaved through the Detroit defence for a power-play goal midway through the second period, putting it between Jonathan Bernier’s legs. Duncan Keith passed ahead to Kurashev for the goal, his fifth of the season. Lankinen also earned an assist on the play. Bernier made 24 saves. NO POWER The Red Wings were scoreless on the power play (0 for 3) for the 10th straight game. RISING ROOKIES Kurashev is second in goals among NHL rookies with five, trailing only teammate Pius Suter’s six. CALLED UP Forward Mathias Brome was recalled from the Detroit taxi squad before the game. The rookie still does not have a point in 16 games. On Tuesday, Detroit reassigned forward Givani Smith from the taxi squad to Grand Rapids, moving forward Evgeny Svechnikov from Grand Rapids to the taxi squad. UP NEXT Blackhawks: At Carolina on Friday and Saturday night. Red Wings: Host Florida on Friday and Saturday night. Matt Schoch, The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. has agreed to a 14-year deal that will keep the electrifying shortstop with the San Diego Padres until he's 35 years old, according to two people familiar with the situation. Reports from The Athletic and others indicate the contract is worth $340 million. The two people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the deal hadn't been announced. The 22-year-old Tatis has bloomed into a superstar in less than two full seasons with the Padres. He helped San Diego end a 13-year playoff drought in 2020 and win a wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals before the Padres were swept by the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series. Tatis is the son of the former big league infielder with the same name and comes from San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, also known as the Cradle of Shortstops. Tatis stands out because of his flair, easy smile, the blond dreadlocks flowing from under his cap, a uniform dirtied by his hard-charging play and his dance moves in the dugout after hitting home runs. The Padres gave slugger Manny Machado a $300 million, 10-year deal before the 2019 season. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Bernie Wilson, The Associated Press
CHICAGO — Tony La Russa feels fortunate. The Chicago White Sox gave the Hall of Famer the opportunity to manage again despite a lengthy absence from the dugout and stuck with him when news of a drunken driving arrest broke shortly after his hiring. At that point, he knew. There was no way he was stepping down. “Once they knew and they wanted to keep me, then I haven’t had the first thought that I shouldn’t back off,” he said Wednesday. La Russa is locked in now, with spring training under way. He is trying to push the White Sox toward a championship and add another ring to the one he earned with Oakland and two in St. Louis. At 76, he is the oldest manager in the majors. He hasn't filled out a lineup card since he managed the Cardinals to a World Series championship in 2011. The White Sox turned a few heads when they hired him for a second go-around in October, 34 years after they fired him. And that was before his arrest became public knowledge. La Russa was charged with misdemeanour drunken driving in Arizona last February after dining with friends from the Los Angeles Angels. The charges were filed Oct. 28, a day before the White Sox hired him. La Russa alerted chairman Jerry Reinsdorf about the case when the team started interviewing him in October and talked to general manager Rick Hahn and executive vice-president Ken Williams about it “once they found out.” Hahn would not say when, exactly, he became aware. “I'm sure Jerry must have told Rick and Kenny,” La Russa said. “It was back in February. I let him know. He and they decided to stay with me.” The arrest became public in November when ESPN reported it and the White Sox said they were aware of the case when they hired him. La Russa pleaded guilty to reckless driving in Maricopa County Justice Court and was sentenced to one day of home detention, a fine of nearly $1,400 and 20 hours of community service. La Russa also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Florida in 2007 after police found him asleep inside his running SUV at a stop light and smelling of alcohol. La Russa said he had “already been beating myself up” following his arrest in Arizona before it was reported. “Once it became public so soon after getting the job, then you understand the negative effects potentially on fans, my family, friends,” he said. “That’s torture. I don’t enjoy torture.” But now he's back in his element, leading a team with soaring expectations coming off a breakout season. Hahn said working with La Russa the past few months has him even more excited. And he wasn't interested in discussing the arrest and when he found out in the hiring process. “My focus is not on rehashing something that happened four or five months ago,” Hahn said. "It's about the excitement we feel as we get ready to try to win a championship.” The White Sox made the playoffs last year for the first time since 2008. They tied Cleveland for second place in the AL Central behind Minnesota at 35-25 and ended a string of seven losing seasons. The White Sox added workhorse starter Lance Lynn and star closer Liam Hendriks to a team that already included AL MVP José Abreu, 2019 batting champion Tim Anderson and ace Lucas Giolito. They have their sights set on their first World Series title since the 2005 team ended a drought dating to 1917. And they're banking on La Russa to show he still has the touch to push a team to the top. “There are some legitimate questions about what I have to offer, my age and not being current," La Russa said. “I embrace the challenge, mostly because I love the job and I'm excited about the potential of this team.” NOTES: Hahn said LHP Jace Fry is expected to be out until at least May 1 after having back surgery in January. Fry had a 3.66 ERA in 18 relief appearances. ... 2B Nick Madrigal is a week away from completing his rehab and should be ready in early March for Cactus League games after having surgery for a separated left shoulder following the season, Hahn said. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Andrew Seligman, The Associated Press
BOSTON — Hirokazu Sawamura already copied Koji Uehara's entrance music and now he is following the former Red Sox closer to Boston. The Japanese right-hander signed a two-year contract with the Red Sox this week, joining the franchise that won the 2007 World Series championship with Daisuke Matsuzaka and another in 2013 with Uehara. “He told me a lot of good stuff about the Red Sox. He shared with me a lot of his experiences,” Sawamura said in a Zoom call from Tokyo on Wednesday night. “I think that Koji Uehara had a lot of influence and he helped me get to where I am today.” Sawamura has spent the last 10 years pitching in Japan's top league, going 48-52 with 75 saves, four shutouts, a 2.77 ERA and 790 strikeouts in 352 appearances (88 starts). He said he hasn't talked to manager Alex Cora about whether he will start or come out of the bullpen. “Whenever coaches tell me to pitch, that’s when I pitch,” he said. “I’m a baseball player. My job is to pitch at the highest level possible. I believe that MLB is the highest level of baseball in the world. I want to see how well I can pitch at this level.” Sawamura would become the ninth player born in Japan to play for Boston. His signing didn't have the excitement of the Red Sox pursuit of Matsuzaka before the 2007 season, when the team bid more than $51 million for the exclusive right to negotiate with him and fans tracked his journey on team owner John Henry's private jet. Matsuzaka was 33-15 in his first two seasons in the major leagues before injuries limited his availability and effectiveness. Uehara, who used the entrance music “Sandstorm,” by Darude, saved 72 games for Boston from 2013-15. He finished the last five games of the '13 World Series, striking out Matt Carpenter for the final out in Game 6 to clinch the title. Sawamura visited Boston this month and posted a picture on Instagram of himself standing on the snow-covered field at Fenway Park, which was then being used as a COVID-19 vaccination site. “When I visited the Fenway Park for the first time, it was so much different than what I see in Japan,” he said through an interpreter. “I just imagined myself standing on the hill, and dominating the batters.” Sawamura said the team gave him permission to continue working out in Japan while visa and other issues are sorted out. “There is a lot of uncertainty, with COVID and all. Once the visa gets approved, I am ready to come over,” he said. “I’m excited about joining the Red Sox as soon as I can.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press