Ben Gamel's solo home run
Ben Gamel crushes a solo home run to right-center field in the 8th inning against the Brewers
The Czech Republic ended Canada's hopes for a berth in the Tokyo Olympics Saturday with a 103-101 overtime win.
England is going back home, with something to play for.
Antetokounmpo has been out since the third quarter of Game 4.
Toronto is gaining ground on Tampa in the standings.
Dominique Ducharme has been here before.
The 100-meter dash winner at the U.S. Olympic trials is out of the event.
The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.
The sports world is not equipped to handle the conversations sparked by the allegations against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer.
Even with the arena at a fraction of its capacity and despite their team trailing for more than 58 minutes, the fans at Montreal's Bell Centre were never quiet on Friday night.
Denmark's journey at the European Championship is headed to London.
Canada's Tokyo 2020 athletics team was unveiled on Saturday by Athletics Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee.
The Lightning are one win away from defending their Stanley Cup.
The final day of week 1 at Wimbledon includes Coco Gauff and Roger Federer.
Chicago's veteran defenseman is reportedly seeking a move to Edmonton, among other teams.
The White House, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others all weighed in after sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended for marijuana use.
This looked ugly.
McGregor was knocked out by Poirier in the second round of their bout at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 24. making him 3-3 in his last six fights.
DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase hit a three-run, inside-the-park homer and later cleared the fence for another three-run drive, leading the Detroit Tigers over the White Sox 11-5 Saturday and snapping Chicago's five-game winning streak. The Tigers trailed 2-0 in the fourth inning when Jonathan Schoop and Miguel Cabrera drew walks from Dallas Keuchel (6-3). Haase hit a sinking liner that bounced past diving center fielder Billy Hamilton and rolled to the wall as the runners circled the bases.
ATLANTA (AP) — Sandy Alcantara pitched six strong innings, Garrett Cooper homered and drove in two runs, and the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Saturday. Tempers were calm a day after Pablo López was ejected for hitting Ronald Acuña Jr. on his first pitch of the game. The Marlins got a big assist from Alcantara, who saved the bullpen from extra work a day after Miami had to use five relievers to cover nine innings. Alcantara (5-7) walked the first two batters he faced and issued
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto and Tyler Naquin homered, the Cincinnati bullpen pitched four scoreless innings and the Reds beat Chicago 3-2 on Saturday, the eighth straight loss for the reeling Cubs. The Reds hopped over the Cubs into second place in the NL Central, behind the Milwaukee Brewers. Eugenio Suárez drove in the decisive run with a single in the seventh inning. Tyler Mahle allowed two runs and five hits and struck out seven over five innings for the Reds. The bullpen was terrific for