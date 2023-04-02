Ben Affleck & Matt Damon on reuniting for AIR
Michael Jordan isn't the only celebrity who approves of Davis' performance.
Affleck and Damon's new film, "Air," premiers on April 5. Ahead of its release, the pair spoke with The Boston Globe about their 42-year friendship.
Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che celebrated April Fool’s Day by pulling a prank on his “Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost during the live segment. It was seemingly business as usual for Jost and Che on the NBC late-night show with both anchors mocking the news of the week. However, there was one thing that was […]
Posing with nothing but a passionfruit.
Kerry Katona has admitted that her boobs just keep growing back bigger despite undergoing two reduction surgeries.
Eric Kilburn Jr. is a 14-year-old with size 23 feet. His quest to find shoes that fit went viral – and he got a call from NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.
Steven Tyler is seeking dismissal of a lawsuit filed in December by a woman who alleges the Aerosmith frontman had an illicit relationship with her when she was 16 years old and he was 25, saying her claims are barred in whole or in part by consent on her part. In a seven-page answer to […]
This is a practical must-have for spring.
Her fellow sitcom peers are very excited by the news
D'Errico dared to bare in a racy suit for a 55th birthday Instagram post
The biggest night of wrestling went Hollywood… again! WrestleMania 39, set for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium, marked the pay per view’s second time coming to the Greater Los Angeles area. As you’ll recall, WrestleMania 21 took place at the Crypto.com arena (then known as the Staples Center) back in […]
Heidi Klum rocked a new cut-out, bodycon dress in an Instagram video that showed off her epic abs. Heidi likes running, cycling, weight training, and swimming.
The NBA superstar — who has nearly 53 million followers — has joined the growing backlash against changes to the social media site's verification system.
"May have shed a few tears of pride!" wrote Chopra after she and and her husband saw the debut of The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation on Friday in Mumbai
"I have to make the best of it, and so I am," the music legend says of his Parkinson's diagnosis, which he disclosed in 2018, in an upcoming interview on CBS Sunday Morning
Jost struggled to get through the start of the "SNL" news program before his co-host Michael Che made a big revelation.
In this exclusive clip from the Hulu documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, the actress opens up about that disturbing movie scene
'Today' show weatherman Al Roker shares a photo of his wife ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts with their daughter Leila. The NBC cohost posted it alongside a powerful image about mothers and daughters.
And her Timberland boots made the outfit a 2000s fantasy come true.
Marvel has dropped a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The...