Beloved Lou's Burgers serves up burgers, fries, memories for last time in 65 years

A Sacramento landmark is turning off the lights and grills, at least for now. Lou's Burgers has been a mainstay in North Highlands for 65 years. But now it will just be part of people's memories as the owners are closing the famous burger joint. "It's a messy burger, but it's worth it," said Harold Chiffen. Chiffen and other burger lovers said it's also worth it to stand in line for hours to place one last order. Saturday was Lou's last day in business.