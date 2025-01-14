Bellator legend Patricio Pitbull released from PFL contract
Ariel Helwani discusses the breaking news that Patricio Pitbull has been released from the PFL according to Donn Davis.
Jason Fitz & Frank Schwab join forces on a rare Monday night edition of Inside Coverage to recap the final game of Wild Card Weekend, as the Los Angeles Rams put an end to the Minnesota Vikings' spectacular 2024 season. The duo discuss the ascension of the Rams defense, Sam Darnold's future and more before bringing on Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein to get her inside perspective on the news that Mike McCarthy will not be returning to the Dallas Cowboys.
Kevin O'Connor is joined by Deuce Mason and Morgan Ragan as they chat the current state of the Sacramento Kings & answer mailbag questions from fans.
Christian and Alexis react to a busy weekend in European soccer including Barcelona destruction of Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final. They also break down what’s wrong with Arsenal after their FA Cup loss to Manchester United and whether or not Mikel Arteta is now on the hot seat. Then, Christian and Alexis chat MLS and NWSL offseason news including Jaedyn Shaw’s trade to the North Carolina Courage. Later, bring back Rápido Reactions to react to some of the current January transfer rumors.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the biggest headlines heading into the National Championship between Notre Dame and Ohio State. They cover the North taking over Atlanta, Marcus Freeman receiving NFL interest and Ryan Day's comments at his latest press conference.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the possible Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2025 and who might get in, the latest on Roki Sasaki's free agency, another reliever coming off the board, and answer your questions from the BBQ Mailbag.
Per NBC, Lewis shouted “guilty as charged," “I’m free" and "I guess you got the wrong guy” at different points throughout the hearing, prompting the court to ask if he suffers from mental illness.
The Hall of Fame defender is switching sides with an opportunity to coach his son.
The decision to let McCarthy walk speaks to the same old, same old from Jones, whose moves are consistently baffling and rarely productive.
The Cowboys will have a new head coach in 2025.
Following a memorable and exciting Semifinal round, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde recount the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl.
Bradley Beal has a no-trade clause in his contract that he first signed with the Washington Wizards, and he has no interest in waiving that yet.
In this episode of Inside Coverage, Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein, and Frank Schwab dive into the latest NFL storylines and coaching news.
Brady will have to deal with a conflict of interest while calling games this postseason.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy break down the Ravens' AFC North clinch, highlighted by Lamar Jackson’s MVP-caliber season and Derrick Henry’s record-breaking 1,921 rushing yards. They celebrate Kyle’s 12.5-sack milestone and $250K bonus, discuss Mike Evans’ historic 11th consecutive 1,000-yard season, and debate wild-card matchups, including Bucs vs. Commanders. Plus, bold playoff predictions and standout Week 18 moments set the stage for an epic postseason.
Christian and Alexis react to Liverpool’s shocking draw against Manchester United. Then, Christian and Alexis recap all the other big matches around Europe including Arsenal’s draw to Brighton and Real Madrid’s comeback against Valencia. Later, Christian and Alexis react to the weekend’s viral soccer moments in Run That Back.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss where the top remaining free agents might wind up with time running out, the Orioles signing Charlie Morton, Korean free agent Hyeseong Kim joining the Dodgers and Jake recapping the MLB moves he’s missed.
In this episode of Inside Coverage, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab break down the key moments from Week 18 of the NFL season, offering their take on some of the league’s biggest matchups and the implications for teams heading into the playoffs.
The Houston Texans Invitational kicks off at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
We're tracking all the NFL coaching news after Week 18 and the playoff outlook heading into wild-card weekend.
Following the Sugar Bowl, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde wrap up their thoughts on the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal round. They discuss the significant win for Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl over Georgia, and what it means for the historic football program.