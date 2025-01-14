Bellator legend Patricio Pitbull released from PFL contract

Yahoo Sports

Christian and Alexis react to a busy weekend in European soccer including Barcelona destruction of Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final. They also break down what’s wrong with Arsenal after their FA Cup loss to Manchester United and whether or not Mikel Arteta is now on the hot seat. Then, Christian and Alexis chat MLS and NWSL offseason news including Jaedyn Shaw’s trade to the North Carolina Courage. Later, bring back Rápido Reactions to react to some of the current January transfer rumors.