Bella Hadid says Instagram removed her 'Proud to be Palestinian' post

Bella Hadid called out Instagram on Tuesday after she said the site removed a post about her Palestinian heritage. The 23-year-old model said the social media platform flagged and took down a post from her Instagram Story that showed the U.S. passport of her father, Mohamed Hadid. Bella said the original post read, “My baba And his birthplace of Palestine” and featured a photo of her dad's U.S. passport.

