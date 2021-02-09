Bella Hadid claps back at commenter on bikini post
Bella Hadid couldn't help but clap back after one commenter said the model looked "tired" in her most recent series of swimsuit selfies.
Brian Burke is crossing back into the executive world with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and will ride shotgun with Ron Hextall.
Patrik Laine is just four games into his career under John Tortorella, and he's already taken up a familiar position to that of the player he was acquired for.
The turf toe that has been nagging Mahomes since the divisional playoffs will reportedly be fixed.
Toronto and Montreal have quickly established themselves as the North division powers, but it would be unwise to count out the Winnipeg Jets.
The teams that could give the Dodgers problems in 2021 include the Padres, the Yankees and ... the Mets!?!
With five quarterbacks going in Round 1, it could be a wild ride early in the 2021 NFL draft.
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has struggled from three-point range this year, but hit five threes against Memphis and explained what was different in the 128-113 win.
Nadal and Barty cruised, Kenin faced a tougher than expected first-round test, and No. 12 seed Victoria Azarenka suffered the first big upset of the Open.
The 2021 health and safety protocols make no mention of the universal DH.
Rapinoe and Bird look gorgeous and totally in love on the cover of GQ's 'Modern Lovers' issue.
Ratings for the Super Bowl were off significantly in 2021, part of a season-long trend.
Have the Bucs really kept Rob Gronkowski away from the Lombardi Trophy?
The Chiefs will have to deal with the Super Bowl loser's hangover next season.
Danny Maciocia held true to his word Tuesday. Last week, the Montreal Alouettes GM said he expected to look toward defensive help in CFL agency. Maciocia did just that Tuesday, signing six defensive players hours after the free-agent period began. Almondo Sewell, a six-time CFL all-star with Edmonton, was among four American defensive linemen Maciocia signed. The others included Nick Usher (Edmonton) and Michael Wakefield (Ottawa) and Woody Baron, who played his first two seasons with Montreal (2018-19). Linebackers Patrick Levels and Chris Ackie, of Cambridge, Ont., both returned to Montreal after signing with Hamilton and Toronto, respectively, last year. The CFL didn't hold a 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We were trying to identify some people who can rush the passer, that can create some havoc behind the line of scrimmage, who can create turnovers and shorten the field for our offence," Maciocia said during a video conference. "It's all about getting the quarterback, in my opinion, off his midline and I think the names we mentioned are going to sustain that type of pressure. "It doesn't always have to translate into sacks. It has to translate into pressure, it has to translate into quarterback hits, it has to translate into hurries, to getting the quarterback to throw the ball when he's not ready to throw the ball. That's when I think we can be at our best." Macoicia said Sewell and Ackie signed two-year deals. The other four were one-year contracts. Maciocia also had an agreement in place with American defensive back Ciante Evans but said the player contacted him Tuesday and had a change of heart. "I think he might've had another offer out there and has decided to go elsewhere," Maciocia said. Linebacker Henoc Muamba, the CFL's top Canadian in 2019 with Montreal, hit the open market Tuesday. Maciocia didn't sound optimistic that Muamba would return for a third season with the Alouettes. "I think the door is closed but not necessarily shut," he said. "Obviously he's talking to some other teams (and) I don't know if anything is going to come to fruition. "But I think we're at a stage right now based on the so-called resources we have and the moves we've made that it's almost a forgone conclusion we're moving on. Having said that, I respect the process, I respect what he's going through. I'm sure it's not easy . . . I'm sure he'll find himself a home somewhere and I'm sure he'll be able to produce as he's capable of producing and I wish him nothing but the best." In the six-foot-four, 288-pound Sewell, Montreal gets a six-time CFL all-star who registered 282 tackles and 60 sacks in 139 career games with Edmonton. Sewell also helped the Alberta franchise win a Grey Cup title in 2015. Veteran American defensive lineman Micah Johnson tweeted Tuesday he'd re-signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The six-foot-two, 277-pound Johnson spent the '19 season with the Riders, registering 26 tackles and four sacks before signing with the B.C. Lions. The Toronto Argonauts shored up their offence by signing running back John White, 29, who ran for 1,004 yards and seven TDs in 2019 with B.C. White added 46 receptions for 341 yards and a touchdown. The five-foot-eight, 195-pound tailback spent his first four CFL seasons in Edmonton (2013-2014, 2016-2017) where he was named a CFL all-star in 2014 after rushing for 852 yards, two touchdowns and registering 17 catches for 182 yards and a TD. B.C. signed American running back Shaquille Cooper, who suited up for seven games over the last two seasons with Edmonton, racking up 496 yards and two touchdowns on 90 carries. In other moves Tuesday: — Ottawa re-signed American linebacker Don Unamba. He joined the Redblacks as a free agent last year after spending 2019 with Edmonton. — Calgary signed quarterback Canadian quarterback Michael O'Connor, an Ottawa native who dressed for nine games as a rookie with Toronto in 2019. — B.C. also signed American receiver Lucky Whitehead, who spent the '19 season with the Grey Cup-champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers, registering 52 catches for 522 yards and two TDs. Whitehead also saw action returning kicks and punts. — Saskatchewan signed offensive lineman Evan Johnson, a Regina native who played collegiately at the University of Saskatchewan. Johnson spent three seasons with Ottawa. The club also signed twins Jordan and Justin Herdman-Reed, Winnipeg-born linebackers who played together at Simon Fraser. Justin Herdman-Reed signed with Hamilton last year while Jordan Herdman-Reed spent three seasons with B.C. — American running back James Wilder Jr. came out of retirement to sign with Edmonton. Wilder spent three seasons with Toronto (2017-19). He was the CFL's top rookie in 2017 and capped his season helping the Argos win a Grey Cup. He signed with Montreal last year but retired due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. — Toronto also agreed to terms with American quarterback Antonio Pipkin, a former starter with Montreal who signed last year with Edmonton. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press
The 18-year NBA veteran spoke with Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes as part of Verizon's Next20 series about the next generation of sports activism.
MILWAUKEE — Jordan Zimmermann believes he's finally healthy again as the former All-Star pitcher attempts to revive his career with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers announced Tuesday they had signed the right-hander to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to major league camp. Zimmermann, who turns 35 on May 23, pitched in just three games for the Detroit Tigers last season due to a forearm injury after going 1-13 with a 6.91 ERA in 2019. Zimmermann was a two-time All-Star with the Washington Nationals, who selected him from Division III school Wisconsin-Stevens Point in the second round of the 2007 draft. He described his injury as a “forearm flexor thing” and returned to make three September appearances last year, going 0-0 with a 7.94 ERA. Zimmermann says he now is as healthy as he’s been in a few years. “If I didn’t feel good or I didn’t feel healthy, I was probably thinking about retiring,” Zimmermann said. “But I started working out, started running, started throwing and doing everything I normally do. The body feels good and the mind is telling me to keep going. I’m going to definitely give it another year, and we’ll see what happens after this year.” Zimmermann says he considered himself a Brewers fan while growing up in Auburndale, Wisconsin, about 180 miles northwest of Milwaukee. He’s hoping a return to the National League will help him re-establish himself. He went 70-50 with a 3.32 ERA with the Nationals from 2009-15. Zimmermann finished seventh in the Cy Young Award voting in 2013 and fifth in 2014, and he made the NL All-Star team both of those seasons. Zimmermann threw the first no-hitter in Nationals history when Washington beat the Miami Marlins 1-0 in the 2014 regular-season finale. He wasn't nearly as effective after moving to the American League. Zimmermann posted a 25-41 record with a 5.63 ERA for Detroit over the last five seasons. “If I didn’t have anything left, I probably would have retired and gone out on my own terms,” Zimmermann said. “But my body and my mind tell me, ‘You still have more left.’ Obviously, I want to go out there and stay healthy. I know I can get guys out. It’s definitely going to be nice getting back in the NL because I feel a lot more comfortable there than where I was.” ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Megargee, The Associated Press
Nick Whalen of RotoWire.com returns with all the latest for fantasy basketball players heading into Week 8 of the season.
The former WNBA star spoke with Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes as part of Verizon's Next20 series about the next generation of sports activism and how some of women's basketball's biggest names have long played a part in bringing attention to social justice.
PITTSBURGH — Mario Lemieux and the Pittsburgh Penguins are turning to a former rival to help them keep the Stanley Cup window open for Sidney Crosby and company. The team hired former Philadelphia Flyer goaltender and general manager Ron Hextall as the team's general manager on Tuesday. Hextall replaces Jim Rutherford, who resigned abruptly last month. The Penguins also hired longtime league executive Brian Burke as director of hockey operations. The hires come less than two weeks after Rutherford, who built a roster around longtime captain Crosby that brought consecutive Stanley Cups to Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017, stepped down with six months left on his contract, saying only “it was time.” The 56-year-old Hextall won 240 games during his 13-year career, 11 of which came in Philadelphia, where the Flyers frequently battled Lemieux — now Pittsburgh's co-owner — and the Penguins for bragging rights. Hextall retired in 1999 and has spent most of the last two decades as a league executive, including a four-year stint as general manager of the Flyers. "It’s an honour to be joining the Pittsburgh Penguins — an organization well-known for its excellence on and off the ice,” Hextall said in a statement. “I look forward to working with ownership, Brian and the entire organization toward the ultimate goal of bringing another Stanley Cup to Pittsburgh.” Burke, 65, has spent more than 30 years in management and was the general manager of the Anaheim Ducks when the franchise captured the Stanley Cup in 2007. "We feel incredibly lucky to bring in two highly respected executives with a combined 50-plus years of NHL management experience,” Penguins president and CEO David Morehouse said in a statement. “Ron and Brian are well-known in the hockey world as fierce competitors with championship pedigrees. They’re very well-connected and experienced in all aspects of the game. They are both excited to get to work here in Pittsburgh, blending their skills and building on our long tradition of success.” Hextall and Burke take over a club that still feels it is among the NHL's elite, even with Crosby, former Hart Trophy winner Evgeni Malkin and defenceman Kris Letang all in their mid-30s. Pittsburgh is currently in fifth place in the crowded East Division with a 5-5-1 record (11 points) through 11 games. The Penguins are in the midst of an extended layoff due to a COVID-19 outbreak in New Jersey. Patrik Allvin, who served as interim general manager following Rutherford's exit, will stay on as an assistant general manager under Hextall. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Will Graves, The Associated Press
When Neil Taylor watches his son play under-8s matches, the participation challenges become immediately apparent for English football. “Around Birmingham, I still don’t see enough Asians playing in other youth teams,” Taylor tells The Associated Press. “The higher numbers you have, the more chance you’ve obviously got of creating elite players.” Taylor knows that all too well. The Aston Villa defender is one of only 15 British players of Asian heritage in English football's four professional leagues. And the Wales international, whose mother was born in India’s West Bengal state, is working to grow the numbers of British Asians making it, like him, into the Premier League by mentoring the next generation. It means making himself available for calls with aspiring players and guiding their parents as part of a Professional Footballers' Association mentoring scheme. “It’s about helping them and talking through the process and what they might come across — stuff that I never had as a kid,” said Taylor, who grew up in north Wales. “I just want to see more people take that jump, enjoy a smile on your face, play football. Don’t be worried about it or have any anxiety." Inevitably, the conversations while mentoring can turn to racism afflicting the game still. Taylor will point out the atmosphere around clubs is more welcoming and they are willing to shut down prejudice. “That bias that you think might be there ... about the physicality of South Asians,” the 32-year-old Taylor says. “I think now people realize that they’re being called out on that. People aren’t turning the other cheek now to stuff like that anymore.” Taylor likes to focus on the gradual growth in fellow British Asians making it as a pro, with the 15 this season in England already a jump from the eight players making the field last season across the Premier League and English Football League. More than 7% of the national population is Asian and Asian British people. "That sort of that unconscious bias and prejudice that might be there I don’t think is going to be there, especially in the years to come," Taylor said on a video call from home after training. “I think even now, there’s more participation now than when I probably first started.” Taylor will also offer tips on the sacrifices that have to be made by youngsters to progress into top-level teams and how to pick the right agent. Preparing kids for not making the grade is also important. “I prepare them for failure, which is, a lot of the time, unfortunately, inevitable,” he said. Taylor was released as a 15-year-old by Manchester City. “It's that massive hit to the system and the letdown and the expectations you have in the community with your friends of, ‘He’s going to be a footballer, he’s going to make it,'" Taylor recalls. "And then suddenly back down to earth.” But Taylor seized another opportunity lower down the ranks at Wrexham before earning a move to Swansea. With that, Taylor made it into the Wales squad — scoring at the 2016 European Championship in the run to the semifinals — and also playing for Britain at the 2012 Olympics. In 2017, Taylor left Swansea, which was then playing in the Premier League, for second-tier Aston Villa but he helped the central England team return to the top division. Playing in the Premier League makes Taylor a rarity as a British Asian, but he doesn't want to dwell on that. He sees the PFA's Asian Inclusion Mentoring Scheme as a necessary long-term strategy, compared to previous initiatives. “I don't think over the years necessarily we’ve changed the narrative at all,” Taylor said. "It’s always been about how the boundaries are there, how there’s always too many problems, Asians face a harder route to the top than your average white male, so to speak. And I think it’s just about changing that narrative." The mentoring network of players was established by PFA player inclusion executive Riz Rehman, who played for Brentford. It was his brother, Zesh Rehman, who became the first British Asian to play in the Premier League in 2004 while with Fulham. “We’ve got to try and really focus wholly on those young South Asian players who have ability and it’s just about harnessing them and sort of supporting their journey,” Riz Rehman said. “We need to celebrate their achievements to really encourage those kids at the grassroots now." ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Rob Harris is at https://twitter.com/RobHarris and https://instagram.com/RobHarrisPix Rob Harris, The Associated Press