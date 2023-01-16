Belgian MEP failed to declare expenses-paid trip to Qatar
Marc Tarabella, a suspect in the European Parliament's Qatargate corruption scandal, failed to declare a working trip he made to Qatar in 2020, his lawyer said on Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A
MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde
New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott wasn't even going to talk about interceptions before a smaller group of reporters stopped the star Dallas quarterback after his regular session with the media. “Honestly,” Prescott said Friday, “I'm not even thinking about them right now.” The football world is talking about them, and the chatter will continue all the way to Monday night when the Cowboys (12-5) visit Tom Brady and Tampa Bay (8-9) in a wild-card playoff. Here's the rundown: A career-high 15 inter
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors' shooting struggles returned to haunt them Saturday. Trae Young had 29 points and nine assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 114-103 win over the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Dejounte Murray contributed 27 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Atlanta (21-22), which has won two in a row. The Hawks were coming off a 113-111 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday in the first stop of their two-game road trip. Scottie Barnes had 27 points and 12 rebounds for Toron
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona's vice president of player personnel, on Saturday for their general manager job. The Titans confirmed they concluded the latest interviews late Saturday afternoon, the third straight day the search committee headed up by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has interviewed a pair of candidates. She is looking to replace Jon Robinson, fired Dec. 6 in his seventh seas
Canadian Mirela Rahneva will have to wait another week to try and crack the podium at Altenberg track. The Ottawa native finished fourth in the women's skeleton event on Friday at the German course, just missing out on a bronze medal. "I'm very happy to finish fourth when I think back to previous results here. I'm really proud of my first run being within the medals," Rahneva said n a press release. "I've had a fairly difficult time in Altenberg in past seasons. I'll even go as far as admitting
BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s
Max Domi didn't want the job. In truth, not many do. But there were injuries up and down the lineup. Someone had to take the reins. Not on the ice during the action of a live NHL game, but in warmups as the player tabbed with distributing pucks to teammates. The task seems simple and straightforward. It isn't and, with vulcanized rubber flying left and right, comes with heightened risk. "There's very few guys that want to do that," Domi, a forward with the Chicago Blackhawks, said of the thankle
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night. Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist, Klim Kostin scored for the third straight game, and Zach Hyman had two assists to help the Oilers win their third straight to finish a 3-1 road trip. Jack Campbell had 27 saves. Draisaitl had his 50th career two-goal game, and has four goals in the last three games. He and teammate Connor McDavid have been especially good against
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ja Morant had 23 points, 10 assists and another ferocious dunk, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Indiana Pacers 130-112 on Saturday night to extend the NBA’s longest current winning streak to nine games. Desmond Bane scored 25 points to lead the Grizzlies, who tied Denver for the Western Conference’s best record at 29-13. Neither Bane nor Morant was needed in the fourth quarter. Morant’s soaring slam over Jalen Smith made it a 20-point game with 4:20 left in the third, and
ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Alex Law scored twice, including the overtime winner, as Canada edged Finland 3-2 in a women's world under-18 hockey championship semifinal Saturday. Canada will face Sweden for the gold medal Sunday. Law's OT winner at 7:32 was first credited to defender Ava Murphy, although it was Law's wrist shot that sneaked under Kerttu Kuja-Halkola. Murphy skated the puck from the defensive to offensive zone and dished to Law in open ice. Law's shot got underneath Finland's goalie, who
Nathan Rourke is now a Jacksonville Jaguar. The 24-year-old Victoria native signed a deal Sunday with Jacksonville, which was one of 12 teams the quarterback worked out for after finishing the 2022 CFL season with the B.C. Lions. The others included: Cleveland, the New York Giants, Kansas City, Cincinnati, L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, Minnesota, Denver, Indianapolis, Tampa Bay and Arizona. "I want to apologize for keeping many of you in suspense but my corner and I wanted to make sure we did our du
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Connor broke a tie on a third-period breakaway in the Winnipeg Jets' 4-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Nikolaj Ehlers intercepted Rasmus Dahlin's pass and sent the puck to Connor, who sprinted up the ice and beat goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen at 7:19 to help give the Jets their sixth victory in seven games. Dylan Samberg, Josh Morrissey, and Karson Kuhlman also scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 39 saves. Victor Olofsson and Tyson Jost scored
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — To Ja Morant, the answer was a slam dunk. His ferocious jam Saturday night was his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he said, because of its difficulty, when asked if it topped his rapidly expanding collection of sensational slams. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” Morant's dunk came in the third quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies' 130-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers. He drove left into the middle of the lane, put the ball in his right hand and pulled
MONTREAL — Fuelled by a pre-game ceremony honouring former defenceman P.K. Subban, the Montreal Canadiens stepped up their game right from the start. In a 4-0 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Monday, the Canadiens were outshot 19-6 in what head coach Martin St. Louis called an “unacceptable” first period. On Thursday, Montreal turned the tables outshooting Nashville 19-8 in the opening frame of a 4-3 win over the Predators. “We’re working on correcting this and tonight was a good example,” St. Loui
Connor Bedard didn't want to talk about his record-breaking performance. He also wasn't keen on looking ahead to the 2023 NHL draft. The star of the recent world junior hockey championship isn't interested in the rear-view mirror or what waits over the horizon. That's for the rest of the hockey world to debate and discuss. Bedard provided a string of jaw-dropping performances for Canada at the recent men's under-20 tournament in the Maritimes, setting a boatload of national and tournament record