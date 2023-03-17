Belfast Celebrates St Patrick's Day With Giant Puppets and 'Punk Choir'

Crowds gathered along the streets of Belfast, Northern Ireland, to celebrate St Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 17.

This year’s parade, created by community-focused arts collective Beat Carnival, featured parade floats of a giant wolfhound, an ancient horns and harp, as well as a “punk choir,” local media reported.

In November 2021, Belfast was designated as a UNESCO City of Music, and the parade would focus heavily on Ireland and Belfast’s rich and diverse musical traditions, the report said.

Footage captured by Jordan Hardyway shows a parade float going through the Belfast city center on Friday afternoon.

Other parades were being held in towns and cities across Northern Ireland on Friday including Armagh, Derry, and Newry. Credit: Jordan Hardyway via Storyful