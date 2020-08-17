Belarus opposition leader 'prepared' to lead

Speaking in a video address from self-exile in Lithuania, she also urged security and law enforcement officers to switch sides from President Alexander Lukashenko's government, saying their past behavior would be forgiven if they did so now.

Her video was released a day after Belarusians chanting "Step down!" filled the center of the capital Minsk in the biggest protest so far against what they said was the fraudulent re-election a week ago of longtime president Lukashenko.

The former English teacher has become one of the leading opposition figures against Lukashenko, who is struggling to contain a wave of mass protests and strikes that pose the biggest challenge to his 26-year rule of the country.

She fled abroad last week, saying she had done so for the safety of her children, but quickly began releasing new videos calling for anti-government protests to continue.

Russia is watching closely as Belarus hosts pipelines that carry Russian energy exports to the West and is viewed by Moscow as a buffer zone against NATO.