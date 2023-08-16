Bel Air trail adding cameras after woman's body found

Harford County is stepping up security along the popular Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air after a woman's body was found there on Aug. 6. There are isolated spots along the trail, including a dark tunnel, where people said they would feel safer if cameras were installed. The increase in concerns comes nine days after Rachel Morin's body was found near the trail. Her killing is still unsolved, and photos of Morin have been taped to trees along the trail in her memory.