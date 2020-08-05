Beirut Wakes to Scenes of Devastation Following Massive Explosion

Scenes of devastation were seen around Beirut’s port area on the morning of August 5, after a massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital the day before, killing at least 100 people and wounding thousands.

Video posted to Facebook by Nadim Awad shows the scale of destruction in the immediate vicinity of the blast site.

Lebanese Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi told local media the explosion appeared to have been caused by the detonation of more than 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at the warehouse.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared Wednesday a national day of mourning, and appealed for international assistance. Credit: Nadim Awad via Storyful