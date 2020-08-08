Beirut Protesters Enter Economy Ministry, Smash Portrait of President

Protesters entered numerous ministry buildings in Beirut on the evening of Saturday, August 8, as demonstrations against the government and its response to Tuesday’s blast escalated throughout the day, according to reports.

This video, shot inside the Ministry of Economy and Trade building in Martyrs’ Square, shows protesters waving a Lebanese flag from a window to a cheering crowd below, and smashing a framed photo of President Michel Aoun, according to one protester, before throwing it out the window.

During the protests, Lebanese security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets, according to local media. At least 175 people were treated for injuries, including 63 who were taken to hospital, the Lebanese Red Cross reported. Credit: Eliana Bader via Storyful